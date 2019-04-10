ASIA MARKETS: Asia Stocks Pull Back Amid Trade, Global Growth Worries

By Associated Press

Asian shares fell Wednesday following a slide on Wall Street amid growing tensions between the U.S. and the European Union and a dim forecast on global economic growth.

Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 closed down 0.5%. Australia's S&P/ASX was flat, along with the South Korea's Kospi . Hong Kong's Hang Seng dropped 0.1%, while the Shanghai Composite finished flat. Bigger losses were seen elsewhere, with the New Zealand NZ 50 losing 0.8% and the India S&P BSE Sensex fell 0.9%.

On Wall Street, the S&P 500 index fell 17.57 points, or 0.6%, to 2,878.20. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 190.44 points, or 0.7%, to 26,150.58. The Nasdaq Composite slid 44.61 points, or 0.6%, to 7,909.28. The Russell 2000 index of small-cap stocks gave up 19.32 points, or 1.2%, or 1,559.68. U.S. stock futures were pointing higher.

European indexes also finished broadly lower, giving up early gains, after the U.S. threatened to impose $11.2 billion in tariffs on European products, including cheese, wine and helicopters. European stocks were modestly higher on Wednesday.

The threat from President Donald Trump could make investors even more concerned about trade disputes hurting an already slowing global economy at a time when the U.S. is trying to resolve a trade conflict with China.

That spat has already made a list of goods more expensive for consumers and is weighing on an already slowing Chinese economy. Negotiators met again last week and both sides have said they are making progress.

Traders also were disappointed to see that the International Monetary Fund lowered its forecast for global growth this year . The IMF now projects 3.3% global growth in 2019, matching the weakest year since 2009. The U.S. fared particularly poorly in the report, with growth now expected at 2.3%, down from 2.9% in 2018.

Investors will get more clues about the Fed's intentions Wednesday, when the central bank releases minutes from its latest policy meeting. The European Central Bank will also meet Wednesday.

"Amid the sporing of growth and trade tension concerns once again, sentiments in Asia markets have once again been undermined," said Jingyi Pan, market strategist at IG in Singapore.

Benchmark U.S. crude rose 11 cents to $64.09. It fell 0.7% to settle at $63.98 a barrel Tuesday. Brent crude added 4 cents to $70.65 a barrel. Both contracts were trading higher on Wednesday.

The dollar fell to 111.17 yen from 111.28 yen Tuesday. The euro rose to $1.1295 from $1.1277.