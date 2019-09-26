ASIA MARKETS: Asia Stocks Struggle To Stay Positive With Trade Deal Developments In Focus

By MarketWatch, MarketWatch

Chinese stocks down ahead of next week's holiday

The U.S. and Japan on Wednesday signed a limited trade deal that will eliminate tariffs and expand market access on farm, industrial and digital products. But the deal does not address autos, a key sticking point during months of contentious negotiations, and President Donald Trump indicated the two countries were still working on a broader agreement.

The trade agreement helped set a positive tone for some, but not all stocks in Asia Thursday, though some of the gains faded by the afternoon. Tokyo's Nikkei was up 0.3% and Hong Kong's Hang Seng managed a 0.2% rise. Chinese stocks slid 2.3%.

Chinese markets retreated as investors took profits before trading is suspended next week for the country's National Day following an extended rise in share prices, especially for tech companies.

The U.S.-Chinese dispute over Beijing's trade surplus and technology ambitions has fueled anxiety the global economy could tip into recession. Both sides have raised tariffs on billions of dollars of each other's goods, hurting factories and farmers on both sides.

Negotiators are due to meet next month in Washington for a 13th round of talks. Economists say a temporary deal is possible but a final settlement is unlikely this year.

Trump signed a trade deal with Prime Minister Shinzo Abe of Japan on Wednesday that covers farm, industrial and digital trade but leaves tariffs on autos and parts intact at 2.5%.

"This is a big chunk, but in the fairly near future we're going to be having a lot more comprehensive deals signed with Japan," Trump said.

Abe said the agreement is good for both countries.

"We have successfully covered a wide range of areas, including not only the industrial goods, but also the agricultural products and also the digital trade between the two sides," Abe said.

Trump has been seeking a bilateral agreement with Japan, the world's third largest economy, since pulling out of the Trans-Pacific Partnership trade deal after he took office. Washington would like to reduce a chronic trade imbalance that totaled $67.6 billion in 2018, according to U.S. figures.

The two sides reached a basic agreement in late August, but a major point of contention has been autos.

Japan is worried that Trump might slap new tariffs on its automobiles, which make up a significant amount of its exports to the U.S. Japan also has pushed to eliminate the current 2.5% auto and auto parts tariff.

Speaking to reporters later Wednesday, Abe said he received assurances from Trump that a previous agreement not to place more tariffs on Japanese autos or auto parts still stands.

"Between President Trump and myself, this has been firmly confirmed that no further additional tariffs will be imposed," Abe said.

New Zealand's largest company Fonterra once had grand ambitions to dominate the world's dairy markets, but after suffering stinging losses to the value of its businesses abroad has scaled back its vision.

Fonterra (FCG.NZ) on Thursday announced its worst-ever annual result as it wrote down the value of its assets by hundreds of millions of dollars and promised to stay more focused on its roots on New Zealand dairy farms.

The company announced an after-tax loss of 605 million New Zealand dollars ($380 million) for the year ended July, compared to a loss of NZ$196 million the previous year. The loss included write-downs of NZ$826 million.

Owned cooperatively by 10,000 farmers, the company is the most important to New Zealand's economy and is responsible for some 25% of New Zealand's exports. New Zealand stocks were moving slightly higher early Thursday, up just under 0.1%.

China's pork-price gains have slowed amid early signs of recovery in pig farming ahead of the coming National Day holiday, an official said.

Weekly increases in pork prices have been moderating, with prices up 8.6%, 6.3%, 3.4% and 1.6%, respectively, during the previous four weeks ended Sept. 20, said Yang Zhenhai, an official with the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs, in a statement posted on the central government's website on Wednesday.

In recent weeks, authorities have rolled out a series of measures to ease a supply shortage due to an outbreak of African swine fever, including farming incentives, opening its emergency pork reserves and increasing pork imports.

On Wall Street Wednesday,, the benchmark Standard & Poor's 500 index gained 0.6% to 2,984.87. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.6% to 26,970.71. The Nasdaq climbed 1.1% to 8,077.38.

Markets rose despite the release of a summary of a July phone call between Trump and Ukraine's president that is at the center of a congressional impeachment inquiry into the American leader.

Investors "largely shrugged off Trump's impeachment proceedings," said Mizuho Bank in a report.

The broader market was coming off its worst day of the month, when a weak consumer confidence report, more trade war rhetoric and the start of the impeachment inquiry rattled investors.

The congressional probe might complicate White House efforts to resolve trade disputes with China and other nations.

Benchmark U.S. crude gained 7 cents to $56.56 per barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. The contract lost 80 cents on Wednesday to close at $56.49. Brent crude , used to price international oils, rose 7 cents to $61.40 per barrel in London. The contract declined 69 cents the previous session to $61.43.

The dollar declined to 107.66 yen from Wednesday's 107.75 yen. The euro gained to $1.0962 from $1.0944.

The story was compiled from Dow Jones Newswires and Associated Press reports.