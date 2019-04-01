ASIA MARKETS: Asian Markets Add On To Monday's Gains

By Marketwatch

Nikkei, Hang Seng rise modestly

Asian markets rose modestly in early trading Tuesday, adding on to Monday's big gains as encouraging economic data from China tempered fears of a global economic slowdown.

Japan's Nikkei rose 0.3% and Hong Kong's Hang Seng gained 0.2%. The Shanghai Composite advanced 0.3% while the smaller-cap Shenzhen Composite rose 0.3%. South Korea's Kospi was up 0.2%, while benchmark indexes in Taiwan , Singapore and Indonesia all gained. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.5%

Among individual stocks, robotics maker Fanuc gained in Tokyo trading, as did Honda , while SoftBank and Sony fell. In Hong Kong, casino operator Galaxy Entertainment and tech giant Tencent rose, while oil producer CNOOC declined. Samsung rose in Korea, and Apple component maker Foxconn advanced in Taiwan. Fortescue Metals and Beach Energy rose in Australia.