ASIA MARKETS: Asian Markets Add On To Monday's Gains

04/01/2019 | 10:59pm EDT

By Marketwatch

Nikkei, Hang Seng rise modestly

Asian markets rose modestly in early trading Tuesday, adding on to Monday's big gains as encouraging economic data from China tempered fears of a global economic slowdown.

Japan's Nikkei rose 0.3% and Hong Kong's Hang Seng gained 0.2%. The Shanghai Composite advanced 0.3% while the smaller-cap Shenzhen Composite rose 0.3%. South Korea's Kospi was up 0.2%, while benchmark indexes in Taiwan , Singapore and Indonesia all gained. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.5%

Among individual stocks, robotics maker Fanuc gained in Tokyo trading, as did Honda , while SoftBank and Sony fell. In Hong Kong, casino operator Galaxy Entertainment and tech giant Tencent rose, while oil producer CNOOC declined. Samsung rose in Korea, and Apple component maker Foxconn advanced in Taiwan. Fortescue Metals and Beach Energy rose in Australia.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
APPLE 0.68% 191.26 Delayed Quote.21.25%
BEACH ENERGY LTD 1.46% 2.09 End-of-day quote.53.16%
CHINA-SHANGHAI COMP 2.58% 3170.36 End-of-day quote.26.92%
CNOOC LTD 1.63% 14.94 End-of-day quote.22.86%
FANUC CORP 2.41% 19335 End-of-day quote.20.28%
FORTESCUE METALS GROUP LIMITED 4.50% 7.43 End-of-day quote.69.69%
FOXCONN TECHNOLOGY CO LTD End-of-day quote.
GALAXY ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED 5.99% 56.65 End-of-day quote.13.64%
HANG SENG 1.74% 29554.74 Real-time Quote.14.35%
HONDA MOTOR CO LTD 2.67% 3075 End-of-day quote.9.82%
KOSPI COMPOSITE INDEX 1.43% 2169.27 Real-time Quote.6.26%
NIKKEI 225 1.43% 21509.03 Real-time Quote.5.95%
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD End-of-day quote.
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP 1.44% 10900 End-of-day quote.55.60%
SONY CORP 2.39% 4756 End-of-day quote.-7.61%
TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD 1.11% 365 End-of-day quote.15.95%
