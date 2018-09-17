ASIA MARKETS: Asian Markets Battered As Trade Tensions Escalate

By Dow Jones Newswire

Hang Seng tumbles as typhoon hits Hong Kong; Nikkei closed

Asian stock markets sank in early trading Monday following an end-of-week rebound in the region, as trade tensions between the U.S. and China appeared poised to reach new highs.

On Sunday, China said it may decline an offer for renewed trade talks with the U.S. if President Donald Trump carries out his threat to impose an additional $200 billion in tariffs on Chinese goods. "China is not going to negotiate with a gun pointed to its head," a senior Chinese official said, according to the Wall Street Journal .

Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index fell 1.6% as damage from a powerful typhoon added to trade worries. Losses were widespread, with tech heavyweights AAC and Tencent dropping more than 3%, along with casino operator Galaxy Entertainment and Geely Automobile .

Stocks on the mainland declined as well, with the Shanghai Composite off 1% and the smaller-cap Shenzhen Composite down 1.4%.

South Korea's Kospi slipped 0.7% as Samsung was down 1.6%. Indexes in Taiwan , Singapore fell as well.

Benchmarks in Australia , New Zealand and Malaysia bucked the regional trend, posting modest gains.

Japan's Nikkei was closed for a holiday.