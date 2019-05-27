Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Markets

News : Markets
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 

ASIA MARKETS: Asian Markets Close Mixed As Trump Visits Japan

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/27/2019 | 06:38am EDT

By Marketwatch and Associated Press

Nikkei up as Trump hits at future trade deal, while Hang Seng retreats

Asian stock markets finished mixed Monday, as President Donald Trump visited Japan and talked trade with Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

On Monday, Trump became the first world leader to meet Japan's new emperor , Naruhito, and later met with Abe to discuss trade and other world issues.

While no U.S.-Japan trade deal has been reached, Trump tweeted Saturday (https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/status/1132506435848495104): "Great progress being made in our Trade Negotiations with Japan. Agriculture and beef heavily in play. Much will wait until after their July elections where I anticipate big numbers!"

Meanwhile in Europe, centrist parties suffered losses in European Parliament elections, with far-right parties and the Green Party making inroads. However, the populist gains were not as great as some had expected, and pro-EU parties will control more than two-thirds of the seats.

U.S. financial markets will be closed Monday in observance of Memorial Day. 

   Japan's Nikkei  finished 0.3%  higher, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index   ended 0.2% lower.

The Shanghai Composite jumped 1.4% and the smaller-cap Shenzhen Composite rose 2.5%. Reuters reported data showed profits for Chinese industrial firms falling in April on weak demand, following strong numbers in the previous month. The read-in from the latest data is that policy makers may need to step in and support the economy.

South Korea's Kospi was flat, while benchmark indexes in Taiwan , Singapore and Indonesia were mixed. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 finished flat.

Among individual stocks, oil producer Inpex gained in Tokyo trading, as did Uniqlo parent Fast Retailing and SoftBank Group . In Hong Kong, food processor WH Group fell, along with Tencent and China Life Insurance . SK Hynix declined in South Korea, and in Australia, BHP rose while Oil Search dropped.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BHP GROUP LTD 1.31% 37.94 End-of-day quote.9.41%
CHINA LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY 1.42% 25.66 End-of-day quote.24.08%
CHINA-SHANGHAI COMP 0.02% 2852.99 End-of-day quote.14.22%
FAST RETAILING CO LTD -0.79% 65540 End-of-day quote.21.15%
HANG SENG -0.13% 27315.99 Real-time Quote.5.83%
INPEX CORP -4.72% 904 End-of-day quote.-6.49%
KOSPI COMPOSITE INDEX 0.02% 2044.19 Real-time Quote.0.11%
NIKKEI 225 0.31% 21182.58 Real-time Quote.5.51%
OIL SEARCH LIMITED -1.76% 7.24 End-of-day quote.2.93%
S&P/ASX 200 -0.06% 6451.9 Real-time Quote.14.34%
SK HYNIX INC End-of-day quote.
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP 2.03% 10295 End-of-day quote.46.97%
TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD -0.37% 324.8 End-of-day quote.3.18%
WH GROUP LTD 1.37% 7.4 End-of-day quote.21.91%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Markets"
07:26aTSX futures inch higher as gold prices rise
RE
07:05aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks Edge Higher in Wake of European Elections
DJ
06:38aASIA MARKETS: Asian Markets Close Mixed As Trump Visits Japan
DJ
06:25aEUROPE : European stocks gain on EU election relief and auto shares surge
RE
06:24aEUROPE : European stocks gain on EU election relief and auto shares surge
RE
06:09aEUROPE MARKETS: European Stocks Higher After EU Elections; Fiat, Renault Climb On Merger Proposal
DJ
05:03aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks Edge Higher in Wake of European Elections
DJ
04:31aEUROPE : Fiat Chrysler-Renault merger talks lift European shares, EU vote in focus
RE
04:05aChina stocks rise on policy support expectations
RE
12:18aSE ASIA STOCKS : Most edge higher in light trade, Singapore near two-month low
RE
Latest news "Markets"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1ISS : ISS : Update on partnership with Novartis
2DNB ASA : Nasdaq pulls out of Oslo Bors battle, handing Euronext victory
3NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD : PSA shares fall as Fiat proposes merger to rival Renault
4SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD : Samsung may gain from Huawei's plight in ongoing trade war - Fitch
5ALPHABET : ALPHABET : Google to invest euros in new data center in Finland

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About