ASIA MARKETS: Asian Markets Continue To Rise, As Nikkei Nears 7-month High

09/14/2018 | 04:54am CEST

By Dow Jones Newswire

Hope for new U.S.-China trade talks boosts stocks in Japan, Hong Kong, Korea

Asian markets rose in early trading Friday although trade tensions between the U.S. and China lingered. While China said it welcomed an invitation for new trade talks with the U.S., an editorial in a state-run newspaper Friday warned that China would not cave to pressure.

"The Trump administration should not be mistaken that China will surrender to the U.S. demands. It has enough fuel to drive its economy even if a trade war is prolonged," the newspaper said in an editorial, according to Reuters (https://www.reuters.com/article/us-usa-trade-china/china-will-not-surrender-to-us-demands-in-trade-talks-state-paper-idUSKCN1LU00K).

In Japan, the Nikkei momentarily notched a seven-month high in early trading before pulling back some, driven by gains in electronics stocks, as hopes grow for U.S.-China trade talks and with the yen hitting a six-week low of Yen112.08. The Nikkei was last up 0.8%, with Fujifilm jumping 3.8% and Murata Manufacturing gaining 4.3%. Some energy stocks were down after oil's strong overnight pullback. After bouncing more than 3% this week, further gains may prove tough as the Nikkei has proven unable to stay above 23,000 since early February's global-market breakdown.

Hong Kong Hang Seng Index jumped 1% after the benchmark 's best day in two years Thursday. Tencent rose a further 2% after yesterday's 5% jump, its best since 2016. Financials started strong, with big insurer AIA climbing 1.5%, and big banks HSBC and ICBC (601398.SH) up as well. Macau stocks extended their rebound while CNOOC pulled back 1%.

Chinese stocks were muted following a solid rebound yesterday. The Shanghai Composite was about flat, while the Shenzhen Composite was fractionally lower. The energy sector was off nearly 1% following the pullback in oil prices.

Korea's Kospi surged more than 1%, as Samsung and Hyundai posted solid gains. Taiwan's Taiex rose 0.7%, as Apple iPhone suppliers Taiwan Semiconductor and Largan Precision advanced.

Australia's ASX 200 rose 0.5%, while New Zealand's NZX-50 gained incrementally. Benchmarks in Singapore and Indonesia rose as well.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AIA GROUP LTD 1.91% 64 End-of-day quote.-4.33%
APPLE 2.42% 226.41 Delayed Quote.33.79%
CHINA-SHANGHAI COMP 1.15% 2686.58 End-of-day quote.-18.93%
CNOOC LTD 3.95% 14.72 End-of-day quote.31.19%
FUJIFILM HOLDINGS CORP 0.30% 4722 End-of-day quote.0.34%
HANG SENG 2.45% 26995.14 Real-time Quote.-11.98%
HSBC HOLDINGS 0.61% 656.2 Delayed Quote.-14.43%
HYUNDAI MOTOR CO --End-of-day quote.
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA 1.51% 5.37 End-of-day quote.-13.39%
KOSPI COMPOSITE INDEX 0.30% 2288.58 Real-time Quote.-7.29%
LARGAN PRECISION CO., LTD. --End-of-day quote.
MURATA MANUFACTURING CO., LTD. -1.32% 16790 End-of-day quote.9.03%
NIKKEI 225 0.99% 22828.37 Real-time Quote.-0.70%
S&P/ASX 200 0.61% 6166.2 Real-time Quote.1.83%
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD --End-of-day quote.
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MFG. CO. LTD. --End-of-day quote.
TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD 4.99% 323.8 End-of-day quote.-20.60%
