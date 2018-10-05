Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Markets

News : Markets
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 

ASIA MARKETS: Asian Markets Continue To Sink, Led By Tumbling Tech Stocks

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/05/2018 | 05:08am CEST

By Dow Jones Newswire

Nikkei sags as yen gains; Apple suppliers fall in Hong Kong, Taiwan

Asian stock markets dropped in early Friday trading, as a global selloff looks set to continue into the end of the week, led by sinking tech stocks.

Japan's Nikkei fell 0.7% following an overnight rebound in the yen . As tech stocks sagged in the U.S., chip-equipment maker Tokyo Electron dropped 3% and was at one-year lows. Electronics, consumer goods and energy stocks led the declines. Financials were higher, though, as U.S. bond yields continued to rise, causing equity-investor concerns but being seen as good for lenders and heavy bond investors. Life insurer T&D (8795.TO) was up a further 2% while bank Resona rose about the same. Meanwhile, electronics maker TDK and cosmetics firm Shiseido were down more than 3%.

Hong Kong stocks continued to drop after Thursday's skid left the Hang Seng Index below the Dow industrials on a closing basis for the first time since April 2013. The benchmark was down 0.8%, with Tencent down 1.6% and at fresh year-plus lows. Insurer AIA was off another 1.7%, putting the week's swoon at about 10%. But HSBC was up almost 1%. A number of Apple Inc. suppliers, such as AAC Technologies and Sunny Optical , saw their shares sink following a Bloomberg News report that China may have secretly planted spy chips in some servers used by Apple and Amazon . Both American tech giants strongly denied the report .

Apple suppliers Foxconn and Taiwan Semiconductor fell as well, weighing down Taiwan's Taiex .

South Korea's Kospi slipped nearly 1%, as Samsung shed early gains to drop into the red despite forecasting record operating profit in the third quarter.

Australia was again the lone gainer in the region, as the ASX 200 rose slightly. Benchmarks in New Zealand and Singapore fell, while Malaysia was about flat. Markets in mainland China remained closed for a weeklong holiday.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AAC TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS INC 0.76% 80.05 End-of-day quote.-42.86%
AIA GROUP LTD -2.81% 63.95 End-of-day quote.-4.41%
AMAZON.COM -2.22% 1909.42 Delayed Quote.63.27%
APPLE -1.76% 227.99 Delayed Quote.34.72%
FOXCONN TECHNOLOGY CO LTD --End-of-day quote.
HANG SENG -1.82% 26608.11 Real-time Quote.-9.47%
HSBC HOLDINGS 0.28% 671 Delayed Quote.-12.50%
KOSPI COMPOSITE INDEX -1.46% 2276.03 Real-time Quote.-6.15%
NIKKEI 225 -0.56% 23975.62 Real-time Quote.5.91%
RESONA HOLDINGS INC 2.85% 639.6 End-of-day quote.-6.83%
S&P/ASX 200 0.21% 6189.7 Real-time Quote.1.34%
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD --End-of-day quote.
SHISEIDO COMPANY, LIMITED -4.73% 8375 End-of-day quote.52.66%
SUNNY OPTICAL TECHNOLOGY (GROUP) CO. LTD -5.46% 84 End-of-day quote.-17.49%
T&D HOLDINGS INC 3.83% 1966.5 End-of-day quote.0.08%
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MFG. CO. LTD. --End-of-day quote.
TDK CORP -2.62% 11890 End-of-day quote.28.68%
TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD -2.41% 308.4 End-of-day quote.-24.37%
TOKYO ELECTRON LTD -1.14% 15610 End-of-day quote.-26.71%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Markets"
05:52aRising U.S. bond yields hit global markets, Asian stocks wobble
RE
05:48aRising U.S. bond yields hit global markets, Asian stocks wobble
RE
05:08aASIA MARKETS: Asian Markets Continue To Sink, Led By Tumbling Tech Stocks
DJ
10/04EUROPE MARKETS: European Stocks Log Worst Day In 7 Weeks As Rising Bond Yields Buffet Equity Benchmarks
DJ
10/04WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Fall as Treasury Yields Extend Climb
DJ
10/04U.S. Treasuries sell-off has ripple effect across globe, stocks sink
RE
10/04U.S. Treasuries sell-off has ripple effect across globe, stocks sink
RE
10/04MARKET SNAPSHOT: Stock Market Closes Firmly Lower As Surge In Bond Yields Sparks Equity Revaluation
DJ
10/04TSX falls 0.41 percent
RE
10/04Bond yields surge in U.S. Treasuries sell-off, stocks sink globally
RE
Latest news "Markets"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1TESLA : TESLA : Musk mocks SEC as judge demands they justify fraud settlement
2OLD MUTUAL LTD : OLD MUTUAL : Investors scurry for safety in stocks
3Tesla's Musk mocks SEC as judge demands they justify fraud settlement
4BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO : E-cigarette maker Juul files complaints against "copycat products"
5LVMH MOËT HENNESSY VUITTON SE : Gucci boss reassures staff over looming era of slower growth
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.