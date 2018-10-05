ASIA MARKETS: Asian Markets Continue To Sink, Led By Tumbling Tech Stocks

By Dow Jones Newswire

Nikkei sags as yen gains; Apple suppliers fall in Hong Kong, Taiwan

Asian stock markets dropped in early Friday trading, as a global selloff looks set to continue into the end of the week, led by sinking tech stocks.

Japan's Nikkei fell 0.7% following an overnight rebound in the yen . As tech stocks sagged in the U.S., chip-equipment maker Tokyo Electron dropped 3% and was at one-year lows. Electronics, consumer goods and energy stocks led the declines. Financials were higher, though, as U.S. bond yields continued to rise, causing equity-investor concerns but being seen as good for lenders and heavy bond investors. Life insurer T&D (8795.TO) was up a further 2% while bank Resona rose about the same. Meanwhile, electronics maker TDK and cosmetics firm Shiseido were down more than 3%.

Hong Kong stocks continued to drop after Thursday's skid left the Hang Seng Index below the Dow industrials on a closing basis for the first time since April 2013. The benchmark was down 0.8%, with Tencent down 1.6% and at fresh year-plus lows. Insurer AIA was off another 1.7%, putting the week's swoon at about 10%. But HSBC was up almost 1%. A number of Apple Inc. suppliers, such as AAC Technologies and Sunny Optical , saw their shares sink following a Bloomberg News report that China may have secretly planted spy chips in some servers used by Apple and Amazon . Both American tech giants strongly denied the report .

Apple suppliers Foxconn and Taiwan Semiconductor fell as well, weighing down Taiwan's Taiex .

South Korea's Kospi slipped nearly 1%, as Samsung shed early gains to drop into the red despite forecasting record operating profit in the third quarter.

Australia was again the lone gainer in the region, as the ASX 200 rose slightly. Benchmarks in New Zealand and Singapore fell, while Malaysia was about flat. Markets in mainland China remained closed for a weeklong holiday.