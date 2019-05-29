Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Markets

News : Markets
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 

ASIA MARKETS: Asian Markets Dig Deeper Hole As Selloff Continues

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/29/2019 | 11:38pm EDT

By Associated Press and MarketWatch

Nikkei, Hang Seng down again after losses on Wall Street

Asian shares were mostly lower Thursday after another round of selling on Wall Street and investor worries about a trade war.

Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 dropped nearly 0.9% in morning trading. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 slipped 0.7% while South Korea's Kospi edged up 0.2%. Hong Kong's Hang Seng was down 0.6%, while the Shanghai Composite lost 0.8%. Stocks rose in Taiwan but fell in Singapore .

Among individual stocks, SoftBank Group and Fast Retailing fell in Tokyo trading, as did Nintendo . In Hong Kong, Sunny Optical and AAC dropped, along with CSPC Pharmaceutical . Samsung and LG Electronics advanced in South Korea. Mining giants BHP and Rio Tinto declined in Australia, as did Beach Energy .

The latest market slide comes as investors worry that the trade war between the U.S. and China will derail global economic and corporate profit growth as it drags on with no sign of a resolution.

"The cracks in global equity markets threatened to grow wider still as relentless haven-buying of sovereign bonds overnight pushed key yields even lower and sent recession fears through stocks," said Jeffrey Halley, senior market analyst at Oanda.

"Asia is unlikely to feel much relief today either with both the Nikkei 225 and the ASX 200 down."

On Wall Street, overnight, the S&P 500 index fell 19.37 points, or 0.7%, to 2,783.02. The index had been down 1.3% earlier. The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 221.36 points, or 0.9%, to 25,126.41. It had tumbled 409 points. The Nasdaq composite slid 60.04 points, or 0.8%, to 7,547.31.

With two more trading days left in May, the S&P 500 is heading for a loss of 5.5%. That would be its first monthly loss since December. The market has been heading steadily lower this month as prospects for the economy have dimmed and as traders got more worried about the lingering trade feud between Washington and Beijing.

In early May the U.S. and China concluded their 11th round of trade talks with no agreement. The U.S. then more than doubled duties on $200 billion in Chinese imports, and China responded by raising its own tariffs.

Benchmark U.S. crude added 29 cents to $59.10 It fell 0.6% to settle at $58.81 a barrel Wednesday. Brent crude , the international standard, gained 15 cents to $68.02 per barrel. 

   The dollar   rose to 109.54 Japanese yen from 109.31 yen on Wednesday.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AAC TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS INC -0.47% 42.25 End-of-day quote.-7.04%
BEACH ENERGY LTD -0.77% 1.94 End-of-day quote.45.35%
BHP GROUP LTD -0.62% 38.36 End-of-day quote.12.77%
CHINA-SHANGHAI COMP 0.16% 2914.7 End-of-day quote.16.69%
CSPC PHARMACEUTICAL GROUP LTD 0.46% 13.22 End-of-day quote.17.41%
DJ INDUSTRIAL -0.87% 25126.41 Delayed Quote.7.71%
FAST RETAILING CO LTD -1.78% 65180 End-of-day quote.20.48%
HANG SENG -0.46% 27244.34 Real-time Quote.5.41%
KOSPI COMPOSITE INDEX -1.33% 2024.93 Real-time Quote.-0.81%
LG ELECTRONICS INC. End-of-day quote.
NASDAQ 100 -0.85% 7216.858697 Delayed Quote.14.98%
NASDAQ COMP. -0.79% 7547.309451 Delayed Quote.14.65%
NIKKEI 225 -1.21% 21003.37 Real-time Quote.6.22%
NINTENDO CO., LTD -0.38% 38960 End-of-day quote.37.13%
RIO TINTO -2.74% 4645 Delayed Quote.24.53%
S&P 500 -0.69% 2783.02 Delayed Quote.11.79%
S&P/ASX 200 -0.66% 6397.3 Real-time Quote.14.85%
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD End-of-day quote.
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP -0.24% 10500 End-of-day quote.49.89%
SUNNY OPTICAL TECHNOLOGY (GROUP) CO. LTD -0.07% 69.15 End-of-day quote.-0.65%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Markets"
05/29ASIA MARKETS: Asian Markets Dig Deeper Hole As Selloff Continues
DJ
05/29GLOBAL STOCKS TO KEEP CLIMBING BUT TRADE WAR A MAJOR HURDLE : Reuters Poll
RE
05/29Fears of prolonged trade war put Asia stocks in retreat, bonds rally
RE
05/29FTSE : Brexit debacle will continue to hinder FTSE 100 after strong 2019 - Reuters poll
RE
05/29EUROPE : European shares seen treading water, but forecast range wide - Reuters poll
RE
05/29World stocks drop, bonds rally as trade tensions fan growth fears
RE
05/29WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks, Bond Yields Slide Further Amid Trade Jitters
DJ
05/29MARKET SNAPSHOT: Stocks Close Lower As Tariff Clash Magnifies Global Growth Worries
DJ
05/29WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. stocks fall as trade concerns spark growth fears
RE
05/29Stocks drop, bonds rally as trade tensions fan growth fears
RE
Latest news "Markets"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BOEING COMPANY (THE) : BOEING : 737 MAX may not return to service until August - IATA head
2CHEVRON CORPORATION : CHEVRON : Exxon shareholders reject resolutions on climate and splitting CEO, chairman r..
3LYNAS CORPORATION LTD : LYNAS : China set to control rare earth supply for years due to processing dominance
4WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE) : EXCLUSIVE: Disney CEO says it will be 'difficult' to film in Georgia if abortion l..
5AIRBUS SE : AIRBUS : Boeing aims for first flight of 777X in late June - sources
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About