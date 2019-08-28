Log in
ASIA MARKETS: Asian Markets Dip As Worries Weigh In Investors

08/28/2019 | 11:09pm EDT

By Marketwatch and Associated Press

Nikkei, Hang Seng slip as Mnuchin gives mixed signals in interview

Asian markets retreated in early trading Thursday, as geopolitical tensions and the inverted U.S. Treasury yield curve weighed on investors concerned about a global economic slowdown.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin that he expects Chinese officials to travel to Washington (https://finance.yahoo.com/news/mnuchin-says-china-trade-meeting-221629689.html)for renewed trade negotiations, but did not give a timeline, Bloomberg News reported. He did not say if a previously scheduled September meeting would take place. Mnuchin also told Bloomberg that the U.S. does not plan in intervening in the U.S. dollar market (https://finance.yahoo.com/news/mnuchin-says-u-doesn-t-212638436.html)for the time being, though "situations could change in the future."

Japan's Nikkei fell 0.5% and Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index slid 0.6%. The Shanghai Composite retreated 0.2% while the smaller-cap Shenzhen Composite inched down 0.1%. South Korea's Kospi declined 0.2%, while benchmark indexes in Taiwan , Singapore and Indonesia were mixed. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 slipped 0.1%.

Among individual stocks, e-commerce company Rakuten rose in Tokyo trading, while Honda and Nissan fell. In Hong Kong, Geely Automobile dropped, along with tech giant Tencent and casino operator Galaxy Entertainment . Samsung and SK Hynix retreated in South Korea, and Beach Energy rose in Australia.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BEACH ENERGY LTD 2.68% 2.3 End-of-day quote.62.08%
CHINA-SHANGHAI COMP -0.29% 2893.76 End-of-day quote.15.85%
GALAXY ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED 2.05% 49.75 End-of-day quote.-0.20%
GEELY AUTOMOBILE HOLDINGS LTD -0.50% 12.04 End-of-day quote.-11.73%
HANG SENG -0.03% 25626.65 Real-time Quote.-0.85%
HONDA MOTOR CO LTD 0.24% 2490 End-of-day quote.-11.07%
KOSPI COMPOSITE INDEX 1.10% 1941.48 Real-time Quote.-4.90%
NIKKEI 225 0.11% 20479.42 Real-time Quote.1.23%
NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD 0.17% 648.4 End-of-day quote.-24.26%
RAKUTEN INC -6.24% 932 End-of-day quote.30.72%
S&P/ASX 200 -0.22% 6486.2 Real-time Quote.14.06%
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD End-of-day quote.
SK HYNIX INC End-of-day quote.
TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD -2.21% 319 End-of-day quote.1.33%
