News : Markets
ASIA MARKETS: Asian Markets Dip, Though Nikkei Stays Above Water

08/24/2018 | 05:40am CEST

By Dow Jones Newswire

Stocks in China, Hong Kong pull back; Australian trading turbulent after Turnbull ousted

Most Asia-Pacific stock indexes dropped in early trading Friday, though Japan's Nikkei was an exception.

The Nikkei edged up a further 0.3% amid fresh softness in the yen versus the dollar. Meanwhile, the yield on benchmark 10-year Japanese Government Bonds was a half-basis-point higher at 0.095%. Drugmaker Eisai climbed more than 2% amid local reports that the company is set to reach its mid-term business-plan profit target a full year ahead of schedule, through funds obtained from a Merck partnership to market a cancer drug in Europe.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index was down 0.8%, with big insurer AIA leading the way lower after it posted earnings and reported it had to book substantial mark-to-market losses following a rise in global interest rates. Peer China Life was down 2% following its in-line results. Meanwhile, Landing plunged another 20% after the casino operator said its chairman and controlling shareholder wasn't reachable Thursday. Shares plunged 35% Thursday morning before a trading halt.

Chinese stocks opened lower after Thursday's strong rebound. The Shanghai Composite was off 0.5% and the Shenzhen Composite was down 0.4%. Communications, food and beverages led the decline while steel and building materials were higher. Late Thursday, trade talks between the U.S. and China ended with no apparent progress .

Australia's benchmark ASX 200 bounced between losses and gains after Malcolm Turnbull was ousted as prime minister , replaced by Treasurer Scott Morrison. The news was mixed for the nation's Big Four banks , with ANZ (ANZ.AU) and Westpac falling while Commonwealth Bank of Australia (CBA.AU) and National Australia Bank gained.

Korea's Kospi dipped, as Samsung and Hyundai declined. Benchmarks in Taiwan , Singapore and Malaysia all fell as well, though New Zealand's benchmark NSX-50 gained slightly.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AIA GROUP LTD -1.02% 67.95 End-of-day quote.1.57%
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP -1.71% 28.72 End-of-day quote.-0.07%
CHINA LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY 0.58% 22.45 End-of-day quote.-26.27%
CHINA-SHANGHAI COMP 0.37% 2724.62 End-of-day quote.-17.79%
COMMONWEALTH BANK OF AUSTRALIA -1.57% 70.75 End-of-day quote.-11.94%
EISAI CO., LTD 0.16% 9675 End-of-day quote.48.91%
HANG SENG -0.45% 27806.42 Real-time Quote.-6.69%
HYUNDAI MOTOR CO --End-of-day quote.
KOSPI COMPOSITE INDEX 0.11% 2276.13 Real-time Quote.-7.62%
LANDING INTERNATIONAL DEVELOPMENT LTD -35.06% 3.76 End-of-day quote.1,112.90%
NATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK LTD. -1.67% 27.66 End-of-day quote.-6.46%
NIKKEI 225 0.22% 22410.82 Real-time Quote.-1.77%
S&P/ASX 200 0.23% 6258.5 Real-time Quote.3.31%
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD --End-of-day quote.
WESTPAC BANKING CORP -2.54% 28.35 End-of-day quote.-9.57%
