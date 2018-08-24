ASIA MARKETS: Asian Markets Dip, Though Nikkei Stays Above Water

By Dow Jones Newswire

Stocks in China, Hong Kong pull back; Australian trading turbulent after Turnbull ousted

Most Asia-Pacific stock indexes dropped in early trading Friday, though Japan's Nikkei was an exception.

The Nikkei edged up a further 0.3% amid fresh softness in the yen versus the dollar. Meanwhile, the yield on benchmark 10-year Japanese Government Bonds was a half-basis-point higher at 0.095%. Drugmaker Eisai climbed more than 2% amid local reports that the company is set to reach its mid-term business-plan profit target a full year ahead of schedule, through funds obtained from a Merck partnership to market a cancer drug in Europe.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index was down 0.8%, with big insurer AIA leading the way lower after it posted earnings and reported it had to book substantial mark-to-market losses following a rise in global interest rates. Peer China Life was down 2% following its in-line results. Meanwhile, Landing plunged another 20% after the casino operator said its chairman and controlling shareholder wasn't reachable Thursday. Shares plunged 35% Thursday morning before a trading halt.

Chinese stocks opened lower after Thursday's strong rebound. The Shanghai Composite was off 0.5% and the Shenzhen Composite was down 0.4%. Communications, food and beverages led the decline while steel and building materials were higher. Late Thursday, trade talks between the U.S. and China ended with no apparent progress .

Australia's benchmark ASX 200 bounced between losses and gains after Malcolm Turnbull was ousted as prime minister , replaced by Treasurer Scott Morrison. The news was mixed for the nation's Big Four banks , with ANZ (ANZ.AU) and Westpac falling while Commonwealth Bank of Australia (CBA.AU) and National Australia Bank gained.

Korea's Kospi dipped, as Samsung and Hyundai declined. Benchmarks in Taiwan , Singapore and Malaysia all fell as well, though New Zealand's benchmark NSX-50 gained slightly.