ASIA MARKETS: Asian Markets Edge Higher After Fed Puts Lid On Rate Hikes

03/21/2019 | 12:02am EDT

By Marketwatch and Associated Press

Nikkei, Hang Seng inch up; Shanghai index leads gainers

Asian markets ticked higher in early trading Thursday after the U.S. Federal Reserve kept interest rates unchanged and indicated there would be no rate hikes for the rest of the year.

While Fed Chairman Jerome Powell said Wednesday that the U.S. economy was in "a good place," the announcement was interpreted as a sign of caution toward slowing global growth.

Japan's Nikkei rose 0.2%, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng advanced about the same. The Shanghai Composite gained 0.6% and South Korea's Kospi rose 0.3%. Stocks mostly gained in Taiwan , Singapore and Indonesia , but declined slightly in Australia .

Among individual stocks, Rakuten surged in Tokyo trading, while Sony and Yahoo Japan slipped. In Hong Kong, CNOOC and Sands China rose, and Samsung and SK Hynix jumped in Korea.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CHINA-SHANGHAI COMP -0.01% 3090.64 End-of-day quote.23.73%
CNOOC LTD -0.43% 13.82 End-of-day quote.13.65%
HANG SENG -0.25% 29354.38 Real-time Quote.13.58%
KOSPI COMPOSITE INDEX -0.17% 2172.68 Real-time Quote.6.43%
NIKKEI 225 0.20% 21608.92 Real-time Quote.7.75%
RAKUTEN INC 4.12% 1011 End-of-day quote.41.80%
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD End-of-day quote.
SANDS CHINA LTD. -0.13% 38.25 End-of-day quote.10.87%
SK HYNIX INC End-of-day quote.
SONY CORP -3.38% 4951 End-of-day quote.-3.83%
YAHOO JAPAN CORPORATION -1.77% 277 End-of-day quote.4.14%
