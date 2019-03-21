ASIA MARKETS: Asian Markets Edge Higher After Fed Puts Lid On Rate Hikes

By Marketwatch and Associated Press

Nikkei, Hang Seng inch up; Shanghai index leads gainers

Asian markets ticked higher in early trading Thursday after the U.S. Federal Reserve kept interest rates unchanged and indicated there would be no rate hikes for the rest of the year.

While Fed Chairman Jerome Powell said Wednesday that the U.S. economy was in "a good place," the announcement was interpreted as a sign of caution toward slowing global growth.

Japan's Nikkei rose 0.2%, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng advanced about the same. The Shanghai Composite gained 0.6% and South Korea's Kospi rose 0.3%. Stocks mostly gained in Taiwan , Singapore and Indonesia , but declined slightly in Australia .

Among individual stocks, Rakuten surged in Tokyo trading, while Sony and Yahoo Japan slipped. In Hong Kong, CNOOC and Sands China rose, and Samsung and SK Hynix jumped in Korea.