ASIA MARKETS: Asian Markets End Mixed As Tech Stocks Rebound

By Dow Jones Newswire

Asian stock indexes jumped to across-the-board gains Friday, with Japan in the lead, but ended largely mixed.

Japan's Nikkei was up 0.3%, as precision instruments, metals and shipping led the early gainers. Medical-device maker Terumo was up 3%, as were Sumitomo Metal Mining and major shipper Mitsui O.S.K. (9104.TO)

Chinese stocks tried and failed to end a rough week on an up note, reversing an early gain by Friday's close. The Shanghai Composite was down 1.3%, marking five straight declines and the Shenzhen Composite fell 1.6%. Insurers posted gains, with New China Life Insurance up 0.7%. Tech stocks rebounded and Henan Shuanghui recovered 0.6% after the meat producer closed a slaughterhouse because of African swine fever, reversing some of Thursday's slide.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index , down for five straight days, gained 0.4% as tech stocks recovered. Lenovo jumped 6.5% and Tencent was up 3%. Financials were also solid, with insurer Ping An up 1% following its quarterly results.

Korea's Kospi rose 0.2% as Samsung and HK Hynix (000660.SE) pared the previous day's losses.

Singapore's benchmark gave up an early gain to close down less than 0.1%, falling seven days in a row. Indexes in Taiwan and Malaysia rose.

New Zealand's NZX 50 jumped 0.6% as it neared a fourth straight day of gains and came close to its record closing high, set in July. Australia's benchmark posted modest gains even as mining companies, such as Fortescue Metals , fell.