ASIA MARKETS: Asian Markets End Mixed As Tech Stocks Rebound

08/17/2018 | 11:50am CEST

By Dow Jones Newswire

Asian stock indexes jumped to across-the-board gains Friday, with Japan in the lead, but ended largely mixed.

Japan's Nikkei was up 0.3%, as precision instruments, metals and shipping led the early gainers. Medical-device maker Terumo was up 3%, as were Sumitomo Metal Mining and major shipper Mitsui O.S.K. (9104.TO)

Chinese stocks tried and failed to end a rough week on an up note, reversing an early gain by Friday's close. The Shanghai Composite was down 1.3%, marking five straight declines and the Shenzhen Composite fell 1.6%. Insurers posted gains, with New China Life Insurance up 0.7%. Tech stocks rebounded and Henan Shuanghui recovered 0.6% after the meat producer closed a slaughterhouse because of African swine fever, reversing some of Thursday's slide.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index , down for five straight days, gained 0.4% as tech stocks recovered. Lenovo jumped 6.5% and Tencent was up 3%. Financials were also solid, with insurer Ping An up 1% following its quarterly results.

Korea's Kospi rose 0.2% as Samsung and HK Hynix (000660.SE) pared the previous day's losses.

Singapore's benchmark gave up an early gain to close down less than 0.1%, falling seven days in a row. Indexes in Taiwan and Malaysia rose.

New Zealand's NZX 50 jumped 0.6% as it neared a fourth straight day of gains and came close to its record closing high, set in July. Australia's benchmark posted modest gains even as mining companies, such as Fortescue Metals , fell.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CHINA-SHANGHAI COMP -0.66% 2705.19 End-of-day quote.-18.37%
FORTESCUE METALS GROUP LIMITED -1.17% 4.21 End-of-day quote.-12.70%
HANG SENG 0.46% 27208.95 Real-time Quote.-8.79%
HENAN SHUANGHUI INVESTMENT & DEVELOPMENT --End-of-day quote.
KOSPI COMPOSITE INDEX 0.40% 2247.22 Real-time Quote.-8.21%
LENOVO GROUP LIMITED 3.37% 4.6 End-of-day quote.3.84%
MITSUI OSK LINES LTD -1.78% 2865 End-of-day quote.-25.00%
NEW CHINA LIFE INSURANCE CO LTD 0.81% 43.73 End-of-day quote.-38.21%
NIKKEI 225 0.35% 22270.38 Real-time Quote.-2.46%
PING AN INSURANCE GROUP COMPANY -0.70% 56.58 End-of-day quote.-18.58%
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD --End-of-day quote.
SK HYNIX INC --End-of-day quote.
SUMITOMO METAL MINING CO., LTD. -2.07% 3647 End-of-day quote.-30.16%
TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD -3.04% 325.8 End-of-day quote.-20.11%
TERUMO CORP -0.69% 5720 End-of-day quote.6.32%
