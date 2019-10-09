Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Markets

News : Markets
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 

ASIA MARKETS: Asian Markets Erase Early Losses On Reports Of Partial Trade Deal, Easing Of Huawei Blacklist

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/09/2019 | 11:33pm EDT

By Marketwatch and Associated Press

Nikkei, Hang Seng in positive territory after early losses

Asian markets rallied from early losses into positive territory in early trading Thursday, following conflicting reports of progress in the U.S.-China trade war.

Markets opened lower following a report by the South China Morning Post (https://www.scmp.com/news/china/diplomacy/article/3032261/us-and-china-make-no-progress-key-trade-issues-two-days-deputy)that "no progress" had been made in low-level meetings to lay the groundwork for a high-level meeting starting Thursday in Washington.

But a later report by Bloomberg News (https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2019-10-10/u-s-weighing-currency-pact-with-china-as-part-of-partial-deal) said the Trump administration was making moves toward a partial trade deal, including putting off tariff hikes scheduled to go into effect next week. The report said negotiations on touchier issues such as forced transfers of technologies could come later. The New York Times (https://www.nytimes.com/2019/10/09/us/politics/trump-huawei-trade.html) also reported that the U.S. would soon issue licenses to some U.S. companies to do business again with China's Huawei Technologies, a move that could significantly ease tensions.

Japan's Nikkei rose 0.5% and Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index gained 0.2%. The Shanghai Composite advanced 0.2% and the Shenzhen Composite jumped 0.5%. South Korea's Kospi fell 0.8%, while benchmark indexes in Singapore and Indonesia were mixed. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 was about flat. Taiwan's Taiex was closed for a holiday.

Among individual stocks, convenience-store chain FamilyMart rose in Tokyo trading, along with SoftBank and Advantest . In Hong Kong, AAC Technologies and Sunny Optical gained, while New World Development retreated. LG Electronics (066570.SE) advanced in South Korea while Fortescue Metals fell in Australia.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AAC TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS INC. -2.44% 41.95 End-of-day quote.-7.70%
ADVANTEST CORPORATION -2.37% 4940 End-of-day quote.130.30%
CHINA-SHANGHAI COMP 0.39% 2924.86 End-of-day quote.17.09%
FAMILYMART CO., LTD. -1.66% 2550 End-of-day quote.-81.39%
FORTESCUE METALS GROUP LIMITED -2.06% 8.56 End-of-day quote.108.59%
HANG SENG -0.72% 25707.44 Real-time Quote.-0.53%
KOSPI COMPOSITE INDEX 0.92% 2042.43 Real-time Quote.0.05%
NEW WORLD DEVELOPMENT COMPANY LIMITED -0.39% 10.1 End-of-day quote.-2.70%
NIKKEI 225 -0.61% 21456.38 Real-time Quote.6.97%
S&P/ASX 200 -0.08% 6539.2 Real-time Quote.15.42%
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP. -0.79% 4158 End-of-day quote.-40.64%
SUNNY OPTICAL TECHNOLOGY (GROUP) COMPANY LIMITED -3.51% 112.6 End-of-day quote.61.78%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Markets"
11:33pASIA MARKETS: Asian Markets Erase Early Losses On Reports Of Partial Trade Deal, Easing Of Huawei Blacklist
DJ
11:20pGLOBAL MARKETS : Stocks recover but anxiety over trade talks lingers
RE
11:19pGlobal stocks recover but anxiety over trade talks lingers
RE
10:00pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Japan, U.S. stocks bounce on report Trump to announce concessions for Huawei
RE
06:29pStocks rise on trade truce bets; lira shaken by Turkey move on Syria
RE
04:48pStocks rise on trade truce bets; lira shaken by Turkey move on Syria
RE
04:39pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks Climb on Trade Optimism
DJ
04:30pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks Climb on Trade Optimism
DJ
04:22pOil steady as attack in Syria supports but U.S. crude stocks weigh
RE
04:20pOil steady as attack in Syria supports but U.S. crude stocks weigh
RE
Latest news "Markets"

MOST READ NEWS

1Trump's fast-tracking of oil pipelines hits legal roadblocks
2TOUCHSTONE ENERGY INC : TOUCHSTONE ENERGY : Proxy Statement
3FORTUM : FORTUM : Uniper works council criticizes Fortum's attempt to gain control
4SUBARU CORPORATION : SUBARU : Receives Securities Analysts' Award for Excellence in Corporate Disclosure for 6..
5BED BATH & BEYOND INC. : BED BATH & BEYOND : hires Target executive as CEO

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group