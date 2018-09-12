Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Markets

News : Markets
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 

ASIA MARKETS: Asian Markets Extend Slump As Hong Kong Stocks Sink Toward New 14-month Low

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/12/2018 | 04:56am CEST

By Dow Jones Newswire

Nikkei drops despite yen's easing as trade tensions weigh

Asian stock markets slumped in early trading Wednesday as trade tensions rose following a report that China is seeking permission from the World Trade Organization to impose sanctions against the U.S., separate from the tariff battle between the world's largest economic powers.

The declines continued for Hong Kong stocks, which hit 14-month lows Tuesday and saw the Hang Seng Index enter bear-market territory. It was off a further 0.5% Wednesday, headed toward its sixth straight decline. Chinese bank stocks were lower, as were Macau casino names. Sino Biopharma (1177.HK) and knitwear maker Shenzhou , which joined the Hang Seng on Monday, were on an early pace for a third day of declines. Tech giant Tencent gave up early gains after fresh stock-buyback activity Tuesday.

Chinese equities fell as well. The Shanghai Composite was off 0.5% after two days of declines, with financials leading this morning's drop. But energy names provided support after the overnight jump in oil prices. The Shenzhen Composite was down 0.3%.

Japan's Nikkei dropped 0.5%, despite further easing of the yen . Korea's Kospi was off 0.2% and Australia's benchmark as essentially flat after breaking an eight-day losing streak Tuesday. New Zealand's NZX 50 , which bounced 2% Tuesday to be the region's best performer, was down 0.4%.

Benchmarks in Taiwan and Malaysia , which resumed trading after a four-day weekend, sank, while Singapore's Strait Times Index was about flat.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CHINA-SHANGHAI COMP -0.18% 2664.8 End-of-day quote.-19.59%
HANG SENG -0.70% 26425.56 Real-time Quote.-11.72%
KOSPI COMPOSITE INDEX -0.03% 2284.94 Real-time Quote.-7.16%
NIKKEI 225 1.30% 22664.69 Real-time Quote.-1.72%
SHENZHOU INTL GROUP HOLDINGS LTD -3.28% 92.95 End-of-day quote.26.38%
SINO BIOPHARMACEUTICAL LIMITED -2.34% 8.76 End-of-day quote.-37.25%
TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD -1.79% 308 End-of-day quote.-24.47%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Markets"
05:12aAsia stocks slip to 14-month lows on simmering trade worries
RE
05:06aAsia stocks slip to 14-month lows on simmering trade worries
RE
04:56aASIA MARKETS: Asian Markets Extend Slump As Hong Kong Stocks Sink Toward New 14-month Low
DJ
09/11WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Gain Despite Trade Worries
DJ
09/11U.S. Crude-Oil Stocks Seen Falling in DOE Data -- Update
DJ
09/11Financials up as Stocks Stabilize in Some Regions -- Financials Roundup
DJ
09/11WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Gain Despite Trade Worries
DJ
09/11MARKET SNAPSHOT: Stock Market Closes Higher As Energy, Telecom Sectors Lead
DJ
09/11U.S. shares lifted by tech and energy; trade woes hurt emerging markets
RE
09/11U.S. shares lifted by tech and energy; trade woes hurt emerging markets
RE
Latest news "Markets"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1AIRBUS SE : Boeing 737 production rebounds as planemaker extends lead over Airbus
2NXP SEMICONDUCTORS NV : NXP shares drop after executives outline post-Qualcomm path
3HSBC HOLDINGS : HSBC : to bolster Asia private banking headcount, double client assets
4SPORTS DIRECT INTERNATIONAL : SPORTS DIRECT INTERNATIONAL : Ashley faces investor revolt in absentia
5SPRINT CORP : SPRINT : FCC pauses review of T-Mobile, Sprint merger
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.