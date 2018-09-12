ASIA MARKETS: Asian Markets Extend Slump As Hong Kong Stocks Sink Toward New 14-month Low

By Dow Jones Newswire

Nikkei drops despite yen's easing as trade tensions weigh

Asian stock markets slumped in early trading Wednesday as trade tensions rose following a report that China is seeking permission from the World Trade Organization to impose sanctions against the U.S., separate from the tariff battle between the world's largest economic powers.

The declines continued for Hong Kong stocks, which hit 14-month lows Tuesday and saw the Hang Seng Index enter bear-market territory. It was off a further 0.5% Wednesday, headed toward its sixth straight decline. Chinese bank stocks were lower, as were Macau casino names. Sino Biopharma (1177.HK) and knitwear maker Shenzhou , which joined the Hang Seng on Monday, were on an early pace for a third day of declines. Tech giant Tencent gave up early gains after fresh stock-buyback activity Tuesday.

Chinese equities fell as well. The Shanghai Composite was off 0.5% after two days of declines, with financials leading this morning's drop. But energy names provided support after the overnight jump in oil prices. The Shenzhen Composite was down 0.3%.

Japan's Nikkei dropped 0.5%, despite further easing of the yen . Korea's Kospi was off 0.2% and Australia's benchmark as essentially flat after breaking an eight-day losing streak Tuesday. New Zealand's NZX 50 , which bounced 2% Tuesday to be the region's best performer, was down 0.4%.

Benchmarks in Taiwan and Malaysia , which resumed trading after a four-day weekend, sank, while Singapore's Strait Times Index was about flat.