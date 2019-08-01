ASIA MARKETS: Asian Markets Fall After Fed Rate Cut, End Of U.S.-China Trade Talks

By Marketwatch and Associated Press

Stocks pull back in Hong Kong, Shanghai; Nikkei unchanged

Asian markets fell in early trading Thursday, following the Fed's first interest-rate cut in more than a decade.

Stocks slid on Wall Street after the Fed cut interest rates by 25 basis points and failed to clearly signal whether more cuts were on the horizon.

Meanwhile, trade negotiations between the U.S. and China concluded in Shanghai , with no major breakthrough. China did agree to buy more U.S. agricultural products, and the White House said talks are expected to continue in Washington in September. The ongoing trade war has hurt China economy, though a report Thursday found China's factory activity improved slightly in June , though it was still in contraction.

Japan's Nikkei was flat, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index and the Shanghai Composite each fell about 0.7%. South Korea's Kospi was flat, while benchmark indexes in Taiwan , Singapore and Indonesia posted modest losses. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 slipped 0.2%.

Among individual stocks, electronics manufacturer TDK surged in Tokyo trading along with Nintendo and Mitsubishi UFJ . In Hong Kong, casino operator Galaxy Entertainment fell, as did AIA Group . SK Hynix rose in South Korea while Samsung fell slightly. BHP and Rio Tinto declined in Australia.

On Wall Street, the S&P 500 index had its worst day in two months, falling 1.1% to 2,980.38. The index had hit an all-time high on Friday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 1.2% to 26,864.27. The Nasdaq composite fell 1.2% to 8,175.42.

The Fed hopes the rate cut will counter threats to the U.S. economy ranging from uncertainties caused by the nation's trade disputes to chronically low inflation and a dimming global growth outlook.

Fed officials had signaled their readiness to take action to help shore up the U.S. growth, which faces threats from a tariff war with China.

Wednesday's cut was the first since December 2008 during the global financial crisis, when the Fed slashed its rate to a record low near zero and kept it there until 2015. After that, the Fed went on to make nine quarter-point rate increases from December 2015 to December 2018.

The 10-year Treasury yield fell to 2.01% from 2.06% late Tuesday, a big move. The two-year yield, which is more influenced by the Fed's movements, rose sharply to 1.86% from 1.83%.

Benchmark U.S. crude fell 68 cents to $57.90 in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. The contract gained 53 cents on Wednesday to close at $58.58. Brent crude , used to price international oils, lost 70 cents to $64.53 per barrel in London. It rose 42 cents the previous session to $65.05.

The dollar gained to 109.13 yen from Wednesday's 108.78 yen.