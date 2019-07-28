Log in
ASIA MARKETS: Asian Markets Fall Ahead Of Fed Meeting, Trade Talks

07/28/2019 | 11:06pm EDT

By Associated Press and Marketwatch

Hong Kong stocks slide after police again clash with protesters

Asian markets were down in early trading Monday, ahead of an expected rate cut by the Fed later this week.

High-level trade talks between the U.S. and China are also scheduled to resume this week for the first time since early May, but expectations of a major breakthrough are low.

Japan's Nikkei slipped 0.5% and Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index slid 1.3%. The Shanghai Composite declined 0.2%, while South Korea's Kospi tumbled 1.7%. Benchmark indexes in Taiwan , Singapore and Indonesia all fell, while Australia's S&P/ASX 200 bucked the regional trend, rising 0.2%.

Among individual stocks, SoftBank gained in Tokyo trading, while Sony and Hitachi fell. In Hong Kong, real estate companies sank, led by Link Real Estate Development (0823.HK) and New World Development , as police again clashed with protesters in ongoing street demonstrations. Insurer AIA Group also dropped. Samsung and SK Hynix declined in South Korea, while Beach Energy rose in Australia.

U.S. stocks were pushed to record heights and expectations have been growing about a U.S. interest rate cut. A government report on Friday also showed U.S. economic growth slowed in the spring, but it was still better than economists expected.

The S&P 500 index rose 22.19 points, or 0.7%, to 3,025.86 and passed its prior record set on Wednesday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 51.47, or 0.2%, to 27,192.45, and the Nasdaq composite also set a record after jumping 91.67 points, or 1.1%, to 8,330.21.

The European Central Bank earlier this week held its key interest rate steady, but it made clear that more stimulus is on the way. The Bank of Japan starts a two-day policy board meeting Monday, but expectations are for the central bank to keep rates unchanged.

In the United States, investors are all but certain the Fed will cut its benchmark short-term rate on Wednesday, likely by a quarter of a percentage point from its current range of 2.25% to 2.50%.

Weighing on regional investor sentiments is the dispute between the U.S and China, locked in a trade war over American allegations that Beijing is using predatory practices, including outright cybertheft, to challenge U.S. technological dominance.

"Trade talks and Fed policy actions will be the main events," for this week, according to a market report by Nomura.

Benchmark U.S. oil fell 8 cents to $56.12 a barrel. It rose 18 cents to $56.20 a barrel on Friday. Brent crude , the international standard, dipped 19 cents to $63.18 a barrel. 

   The dollar   fell to 108.50 Japanese yen from 108.67 yen on Friday.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AIA GROUP LTD -1.58% 84.2 End-of-day quote.29.54%
BEACH ENERGY LTD 0.00% 2.06 End-of-day quote.53.16%
CHINA-SHANGHAI COMP 0.24% 2944.54 End-of-day quote.17.88%
DJ INDUSTRIAL 0.19% 27192.45 Delayed Quote.16.57%
HANG SENG -0.71% 28375.25 Real-time Quote.9.79%
HITACHI, LTD. -1.13% 3932 End-of-day quote.39.19%
KOSPI COMPOSITE INDEX -0.18% 2067.13 Real-time Quote.1.26%
NASDAQ 100 1.10% 8016.952771 Delayed Quote.25.28%
NASDAQ COMP. 1.11% 8330.211117 Delayed Quote.24.16%
NEW WORLD DEVELOPMENT COMPANY LTD. -1.85% 11.68 End-of-day quote.12.52%
NIKKEI 225 -0.45% 21658.15 Real-time Quote.8.70%
S&P 500 0.74% 3025.86 Delayed Quote.20.70%
S&P/ASX 200 0.49% 6826.6 Real-time Quote.20.75%
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD End-of-day quote.
SK HYNIX INC End-of-day quote.
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP 1.09% 5665 End-of-day quote.-19.13%
SONY CORP 0.90% 5958 End-of-day quote.15.73%
THE LINK REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST 0.24% 41.75 End-of-day quote.0.00%
