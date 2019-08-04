ASIA MARKETS: Asian Markets Fall Amid Trade Tensions, Hong Kong Strife

By MarketWatch and Associated Press

Hang Seng plunges as protests cripple city; Nikkei, Kospi drop 2%

Asian markets sank in early trading Monday, as worsening trade tensions between the U.S. and China took hold and fresh protests ground Hong Kong to a halt.

The Wall Street Journal reported Sunday that President Donald Trump overruled his top economic advisers by slapping new tariffs against Chinese goods last week, apparently in response to Chinas inability to commit to increasing purchases of U.S. agricultural products. The Journal reported that last week's trade talks in Shanghai, the first in months, had been brief and unproductive.

Also Sunday, China's yuan weakened below the key seven level with the U.S. dollar , hitting a new all-time low. That could increase tensions with the U.S., which contends that a weak yuan makes China's exports too cheap, hurting competition.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index dove 3% as protesters called for a general strike that threatened to cripple the city's morning commute, in the latest mass demonstration by pro-democracy activists. Police clashed with protesters again Sunday. The Shanghai Composite fell 0.8% while the smaller-cap Shenzhen Composite was about flat. Japan's Nikkei sank 2.4%, and South Korea's Kospi dropped 2% as trade tensions between the two countries has ratcheted up in recent weeks. Benchmark indexes in Taiwan , Singapore and Indonesia all fell. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 slipped 1.4%

Among individual stocks, Kobe Steel , Yahoo Japan and SoftBank all tumbled in Tokyo trading. In Hong Kong, HSBC fell after its CEO was ousted after just 18 months . Wharf Real Estate and Sands China also fell. Samsung and LG Electronics slipped in South Korea, as Foxconn and Taiwan Semiconductor fell in Taiwan. Beach Energy , Rio and Westpac all fell in Australia.