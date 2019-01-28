Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Markets

News : Markets
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 

ASIA MARKETS: Asian Markets Fall Amid Worries That Huawei Charges May Hinder U.S.-China Trade Talks

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/28/2019 | 10:57pm EST
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AAC TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS INC -1.65% 47.6 End-of-day quote.4.73%
CATERPILLAR -9.13% 124.37 Delayed Quote.7.70%
CNOOC LTD -0.31% 13.02 End-of-day quote.7.07%
GALAXY ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED -0.98% 50.75 End-of-day quote.1.81%
GEELY AUTOMOBILE HOLDINGS LTD -1.79% 13.14 End-of-day quote.-3.67%
NIKKEI 225 -0.60% 20649 Real-time Quote.3.79%
NINTENDO CO., LTD -2.89% 32910 End-of-day quote.15.84%
NVIDIA CORPORATION -13.82% 138.01 Delayed Quote.3.38%
POSCO --End-of-day quote.
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD --End-of-day quote.
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP -1.17% 8076 End-of-day quote.15.29%
SONY CORP 0.92% 5373 End-of-day quote.4.37%
T-MOBILE US -1.26% 67.62 Delayed Quote.6.30%
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MFG. CO. LTD. --End-of-day quote.
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Markets"
10:57pASIA MARKETS: Asian Markets Fall Amid Worries That Huawei Charges May Hinder U.S.-China Trade Talks
DJ
05:33pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Fall as Earnings Woes Raise Fears Over Growth
DJ
04:44pChina worries slam stocks, rising supply hits oil
RE
04:43pChina worries slam stocks, rising supply hits oil
RE
04:38pChina worries slam stocks, rising supply hits oil
RE
04:35pMARKET SNAPSHOT: Stocks Close Lower As Bellwether Caterpillar's Results Fall Short
DJ
04:20pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Fall as Earnings Woes Raise Fears Over Growth
DJ
04:11pTSX rises 0.08 percent
RE
03:54pBOND REPORT : Treasurys Erase Losses As Stocks Slide, Shaking Off Impact Of Debt Auctions
DJ
01:34pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Fall as Earnings Woes Raise Fears Over Growth
DJ
Latest news "Markets"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1VALE : VALE : stock plunges after Brazil disaster; $19 billion in market value lost
2APPLE : APPLE : to patch privacy bug in video calling feature
3MICRON TECHNOLOGY : MICRON TECHNOLOGY : RM LAW Announces Class Action Lawsuit Against Micron Technology, Inc.
4T-MOBILE US : T MOBILE US : U.S. charges China's Huawei with conspiring to violate Iran sanctions
5WHIRLPOOL : WHIRLPOOL : says costs, strong dollar to hit 2019 profit, shares fall

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.