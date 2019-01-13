ASIA MARKETS: Asian Markets Fall As China Reports Slowdown In Exports

By Marketwatch and Associated Press

Hang Seng down 1.4%; Nikkei closed for holiday

Shares were lower in Asia on Monday, extending the latest losses on Wall Street, as China reported a slowdown in exports.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index lost 1.4% while the Shanghai Composite fell 0.6%. The Kospi in South Korea declined 0.7% and Australia's S&P ASX 200 gave up 0.3%. Shares also fell in Taiwan and Southeast Asia. Japan's markets were closed for a holiday.

Among individual stocks, oil producer CNOOC and tech giant Tencent each fell in Hong Kong trading, chip maker SK Hynix tumbled in South Korea and Taiwan Semiconductor slipped in Taiwan.

China said Monday that its exports to the U.S. contracted in December although its overall trade surplus with the U.S. hit a record $323 billion in 2018. Exports to the U.S. rose 11.3% to $478.4 billion for the year despite punitive tariffs imposed by President Donald Trump in a fight over Chinese technology ambitions. The customs data showed imports of American goods rose just 0.7% over 2017, reflecting the impact of Beijing's retaliatory tariffs and encouragement to importers to buy more from non-U.S. suppliers.

U.S. stock indexes finished a hair lower on Friday after the falling price of oil weighed on energy companies. The S&P 500 nevertheless closed out its third straight winning week following a brutal stretch in December, edging 0.1% lower to 2,596.26. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dipped less than 0.1% to 23,995.95 and the Nasdaq composite lost 0.2% to 6,971.48.

"Risk has continued to veer averse today as pre-earnings jitters amid a torrent of turbulent crosscurrents have investors adopting a more defensive approach even after the Fed indicated patience on further rate hikes," Stephen Innes of Oanda said in a commentary. "The markets were heading into today China's trade data, expecting leading indicators of regional trade will be weak, and export orders point at a continued weakening sentiment. Which indeed proved to be the case."

Benchmark U.S. crude oil gave up 50 cents to $51.09 per barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. It lost 1.9 percent to settle at $51.59 per barrel on Friday. Brent crude , the international standard, lost 60 cents to $59.88. It sank 1.9 percent to $60.48 a barrel in London.

The dollar was trading at 108.13 yen, down from 108.48 yen on Friday.