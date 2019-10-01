Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Markets

News : Markets
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 

ASIA MARKETS: Asian Markets Fall As Fears Of Global Slowdown Pick Up

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/01/2019 | 11:28pm EDT

By Marketwatch and Associated Press

Nikkei and Hang Seng sink after worrying U.S. manufacturing data

Asian markets fell in early trading Wednesday on growing fears of a global economic slowdown.

Stocks on Wall Street slid Tuesday after new data revealed the worst manufacturing numbers since 2009 , which when added to recent disappointing data from China, Japan and other leading economies helped stoke fears of a looming recession.

Japan's Nikkei slipped 0.6%, and Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index fell 0.7% as traders returned from a holiday. South Korea's Kospi dropped 1.4%, while benchmark indexes in Taiwan , Singapore and Indonesia all fell. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 declined 1.2%. Markets in mainland China remained closed for a holiday, and won't reopen until next week.

Among individual stocks, Rakuten and SoftBank fell in Tokyo trading, along with Honda and robotics maker Fanuc . In Hong Kong, AAC gained while Tencent and CNOOC declined. Samsung (005930.SE) slipped in South Korea, while Beach Energy and BHP fell in Australia.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AAC TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS INC. -0.48% 41.5 End-of-day quote.-8.69%
BEACH ENERGY LIMITED 0.40% 2.54 End-of-day quote.90.33%
BHP GROUP 0.76% 37 End-of-day quote.7.62%
CNOOC LIMITED 0.00% 11.96 End-of-day quote.-1.64%
FANUC CORPORATION 0.59% 20460 End-of-day quote.27.28%
HANG SENG 0.45% 26039.57 Real-time Quote.0.75%
HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD. 2.50% 2868.5 End-of-day quote.2.45%
KOSPI COMPOSITE INDEX 0.35% 2070.44 Real-time Quote.1.42%
NIKKEI 225 0.59% 21885.24 Real-time Quote.9.31%
RAKUTEN, INC. 2.63% 1093 End-of-day quote.53.30%
S&P/ASX 200 -1.25% 6657.4 Real-time Quote.18.94%
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP. 1.77% 4315 End-of-day quote.-38.40%
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED -0.12% 329 End-of-day quote.4.51%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Markets"
11:28pASIA MARKETS: Asian Markets Fall As Fears Of Global Slowdown Pick Up
DJ
05:04pDow Industrials Drop as Manufacturing Data Disappoints
DJ
04:46pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Wall Street tumbles as factory activity hits 10-year low
RE
04:29pFears of U.S. slowdown weigh on stocks; bonds rally
RE
04:29pDow Industrials Close Lower as Manufacturing Data Disappoints
DJ
04:16pMARKET SNAPSHOT: Dow Sheds More Than 300 Points After Data Exposes U.S. Manufacturing Troubles
DJ
04:13pFears of U.S. slowdown weigh on stocks; bonds rally
RE
04:13pFears of U.S. slowdown weigh on stocks; bonds rally
RE
04:05pTSX falls  1.27 percent to 16,447.66
RE
03:41pDow Industrials Fall as Manufacturing Data Disappoints
DJ
Latest news "Markets"

MOST READ NEWS

1VISA, MASTERCARD RECONSIDER BACKING FACEBOOK'S LIBRA: WSJ
2SOFTBANK CORP : SOFTBANK : Fitch downgrades WeWork after aborted IPO leaves financing hole
3ABBVIE : ABBVIE : Statement of changes in beneficial ownership of securities
4TANDY LEATHER FACTORY, INC. : INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Ag..
5WAITR HOLDINGS INC. : The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Waitr Holding..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group