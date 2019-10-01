ASIA MARKETS: Asian Markets Fall As Fears Of Global Slowdown Pick Up

By Marketwatch and Associated Press

Nikkei and Hang Seng sink after worrying U.S. manufacturing data

Asian markets fell in early trading Wednesday on growing fears of a global economic slowdown.

Stocks on Wall Street slid Tuesday after new data revealed the worst manufacturing numbers since 2009 , which when added to recent disappointing data from China, Japan and other leading economies helped stoke fears of a looming recession.

Japan's Nikkei slipped 0.6%, and Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index fell 0.7% as traders returned from a holiday. South Korea's Kospi dropped 1.4%, while benchmark indexes in Taiwan , Singapore and Indonesia all fell. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 declined 1.2%. Markets in mainland China remained closed for a holiday, and won't reopen until next week.

Among individual stocks, Rakuten and SoftBank fell in Tokyo trading, along with Honda and robotics maker Fanuc . In Hong Kong, AAC gained while Tencent and CNOOC declined. Samsung (005930.SE) slipped in South Korea, while Beach Energy and BHP fell in Australia.