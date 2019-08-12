Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Markets

News : Markets
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 

ASIA MARKETS: Asian Markets Fall As Hong Kong Tensions Remain High

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/12/2019 | 11:58pm EDT

By Marketwatch and Associated Press

Nikkei, Hang Seng decline amid growing geopolitical uncertainty

Asian markets fell in early trading Tuesday as tensions in Hong Kong ratcheted up following protests Monday that shut down the city's airport.

Hong Kong's airport, one of the world's busiest, struggled to reopen Tuesday , while protests continued, though at a smaller scale. While some flights resumed, many were canceled amid a backlog of flights following Monday's closure.

After 10 weeks, the pro-democracy demonstrations show no sign of letting up, while Chinese officials have used the term "terrorism" to describe the protests. The clashes have weakened investors' confidence, some analysts said, and there are fears that a harsh crackdown by China could trigger a global market selloff.

"Dropping the 'T' word is particularly disturbing as it does suggest a more aggressive mainland response, which triggered a wave of risk aversion across global markets," Stephen Innes, managing partner at VM Markets, said in a note Monday night.

Meanwhile, China's central bank set the yuan's midpoint weaker than 7 per U.S. dollar for a fourth straight day Tuesday. The reference point of 7.0326 per dollar was weaker than the previous day, but still stronger than what analysts had expected.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index fell 1.7%, while the Shanghai Composite slipped 0.7% and the smaller-cap Shenzhen Composite retreated 0.9%. Japan's Nikkei dropped 1.1% following a holiday Monday, and South Korea's Kospi edged down 0.6%. Benchmark indexes in Taiwan , Singapore and Indonesia all fell, while Australia's S&P/ASX 200 inched down slightly.

Among individual stocks, SoftBank dropped in Tokyo trading, along with Fast Retailing and Nintendo . In Hong Kong, casino operator Galaxy Entertainment , insurer AIA Group and developer Sino Land fell. Samsung declined in South Korea, while Foxconn fell in Taiwan. Beach Energy surged in Australia, as did Fortescue Metals .

Investor anxiety has also been fed by President Donald Trump's threat of new U.S. tariff hikes on Chinese goods and weaker-than-expected data from India, Argentina and Singapore.

"The global economy is perched precariously, hoping for a positive inflection, but braced for a stumble," said Vishnu Varathan of Mizuho Bank in a report.

On Wall Street, the benchmark S&P 500 had its biggest decline in a week while the Dow Jones Industrial Average lost nearly 400 points. Selling was widespread. Technology companies and banks accounted for a big share of the decline.

Investors sought safety in U.S. government bonds, sending their yields tumbling. The price for gold, another traditional safe-haven asset, closed higher.

The S&P 500 lost 1.2% to 2,883.09. The Dow fell 1.5%, or 389.73 points, to 25,897.71. The Nasdaq composite dropped 1.2% to 7,863.41.

Trump has promised 10% tariffs on some $300 billion in Chinese imports that haven't already been hit with tariffs of 25%. The new tariff would go into effect Sept. 1 and more directly affect U.S. consumers.

Last week, Trump said he'd be "fine" if the U.S. and China don't go ahead with a meeting next month, dampening investors' hopes for a resolution.

Benchmark U.S. crude lost 13 cents to $54.80 per barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. The contract gained 43 cents on Monday to close at $54.93. Brent crude , used to price international oils, declined 19 cents to $58.38 per barrel in London. It added 4 cents the previous session to $58.57. 

   The dollar   gained to 105.57 yen from Monday's 105.30 yen.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AIA GROUP LTD -0.20% 75.65 End-of-day quote.16.38%
BEACH ENERGY LTD -0.27% 1.88 End-of-day quote.40.15%
CHINA-SHANGHAI COMP 1.45% 2814.99 End-of-day quote.12.70%
DJ INDUSTRIAL -1.48% 25897.71 Delayed Quote.11.01%
FAST RETAILING CO LTD -0.80% 63580 End-of-day quote.17.52%
FORTESCUE METALS GROUP LIMITED -3.99% 6.97 End-of-day quote.73.27%
FOXCONN TECHNOLOGY CO LTD End-of-day quote.
GALAXY ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED 0.00% 47.05 End-of-day quote.-5.62%
HANG SENG -0.30% 25886.95 Real-time Quote.0.16%
KOSPI COMPOSITE INDEX 0.11% 1944.81 Real-time Quote.-4.74%
NASDAQ 100 -1.11% 7561.682449 Delayed Quote.22.04%
NASDAQ COMP. -1.20% 7863.411175 Delayed Quote.21.16%
NIKKEI 225 0.44% 20684.82 Real-time Quote.2.89%
NINTENDO CO., LTD 0.31% 39440 End-of-day quote.38.82%
S&P 500 -1.22% 2883.09 Delayed Quote.16.43%
S&P/ASX 200 -0.41% 6565.3 Real-time Quote.16.32%
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD End-of-day quote.
SINO LAND COMPANY LIMITED -0.88% 11.32 End-of-day quote.-16.15%
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP -0.65% 5014 End-of-day quote.-28.42%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Markets"
08/12ASIA MARKETS: Asian Markets Fall As Hong Kong Tensions Remain High
DJ
08/12MARKET SNAPSHOT: Dow Closes 390 Points Lower, Loses Grip On 26,000 As 10-year Treasury Hits 1.64%
DJ
08/12WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Decline Amid Trade Woes
DJ
08/12WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Decline Amid Trade Woes
DJ
08/12WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Decline Amid Trade Woes
DJ
08/12WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Decline Amid Trade Woes
DJ
08/12WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Decline Amid Trade Woes
DJ
08/12LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : Hong Kong tensions knock FTSE 100's Asia-exposed stocks
RE
08/12TSX edges lower on losses in CannTrust shares, recession fears
RE
08/12EUROPE : European shares fall as growth worries grip
RE
Latest news "Markets"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BENGAL ENERGY LTD : BENGAL ENERGY : Announces Fiscal 2020 First Quarter Results
2Singapore Cuts 2019 GDP Growth Estimate After 2Q Contraction
3VILLAGE FARMS INTERNATIONAL INC : VILLAGE FARMS INTERNATIONAL : Reports Strong Second Quarter 2019 Results - C..
4Oil prices slip as demand concerns outweigh efforts to curb supply
5PROSPECT CAPITAL CORPORATION : PROSPECT CAPITAL : Announces Launch of Cash Tender Offer For its Outstanding 4...

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group