ASIA MARKETS: Asian Markets Fall As Trade-deal Enthusiasm Cools Ahead Of Trump-Kim Summit

02/25/2019 | 11:53pm EST

By Marketwatch

Mainland China stocks eke out gains, while other indexes pull back

Asian markets largely declined in early trading Tuesday, as President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un traveled to Vietnam for their second summit.

No new reports of major progress in ongoing U.S.-China trade talks sapped enthusiasm that sent stocks in mainland China soaring Monday. The Shanghai Composite rose 0.4% and the smaller-cap Shenzhen Composite gained 0.2%. Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index fell 0.5%, while Japan's Nikkei declined about the same. South Korea's Kospi slipped 0.4% and Australia's ASX 200 dropped 1.1%. Benchmark indexes in Taiwan , Singapore and Indonesia fell as well.

Among individual stocks, oil producer Inpex tumbled in Tokyo trading while Mitsubishi UFJ and Hitachi declined as well. AAC plunged in Hong Kong (0883.HK) after the Apple supplier warned that first-quarter net profits may fall (https://www.reuters.com/article/us-aac-tech-hldg-stocks/shares-of-apple-supplier-aac-tech-set-to-slide-after-profit-warning-idUSKCN1QF04W)as much as 75%. CNOOC and Galaxy Entertainment also fell. Samsung and SK Hynix slipped in Korea. Sagging oil prices weighed down Australian energy companies, with Santos , Beach Energy and Oil Search dropping.

