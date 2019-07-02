Log in
ASIA MARKETS: Asian Markets Fall As Trade-deal Uncertainty Returns

07/02/2019 | 11:21pm EDT

By Marketwatch and Associated Press

Stocks pull pack in Tokyo, Hong Kong, Shanghai

Asian markets retreated in early trading Wednesday, as the afterglow of last weekend's trade-truce announcement gave way to uncertainty that a deal will actually be made anytime soon.

Peter Navarro, President Donald Trump's top trade adviser, said Tuesday that talks between the U.S. and China were headed in a "very good direction," but a lack of concrete details and both sides' hardened positions make the chances for a trade deal little better than they were before Trump's meeting with China's President Xi Jinping. While Trump said Monday that some talks had "already begun," high-level negotiations have not been held since early May, and none are scheduled.

Tuesday night, Trump said he intends to nominate Judy Shelton and Christopher Waller to two vacant spots on the Federal Reserve's Board of Governors. That could give Trump more allies in his efforts to persuade the Fed to cut interest rates; Shelton has publicly argued for cutting rates, and Waller has been a deputy to St. Louis Fed President James Bullard, who pushed for a rate cut at the Fed's last meeting.

Japan's Nikkei slipped 0.7% and Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index edged down 0.2%. The Shanghai Composite fell 0.8%, as did the smaller-cap Shenzhen Composite . South Korea's Kospi dropped 0.8%, and benchmark indexes in Taiwan , Singapore and Indonesia all declined. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 was one of the region's outliers, rising 0.4%.

Among individual stocks, Fast Retailing gained in Tokyo trading, while SoftBank and Inpex fell. In Hong Kong, PetroChina and Tencent declined. Samsung and SK Hynix (066570.SE) dropped in South Korea, and Taiwan Semiconductor dropped in Taiwan. Beach Energy and Oil Search slid in Australia.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BEACH ENERGY LTD 0.99% 2.04 End-of-day quote.50.19%
CHINA-SHANGHAI COMP -0.03% 3043.94 End-of-day quote.21.86%
FAST RETAILING CO LTD -0.99% 65090 End-of-day quote.20.31%
HANG SENG 1.06% 28850.14 Real-time Quote.11.62%
INPEX CORP -1.15% 981.5 End-of-day quote.1.53%
KOSPI COMPOSITE INDEX -0.38% 2123.23 Real-time Quote.4.00%
LG ELECTRONICS INC. End-of-day quote.
NIKKEI 225 0.11% 21754.27 Real-time Quote.8.57%
OIL SEARCH LIMITED 0.14% 7.16 End-of-day quote.-0.14%
PETROCHINA COMPANY -0.29% 6.91 End-of-day quote.-3.88%
S&P/ASX 200 0.55% 6689.8 Real-time Quote.17.74%
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD End-of-day quote.
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP 0.29% 5242 End-of-day quote.-25.17%
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MFG. CO. LTD. End-of-day quote.
TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD 2.95% 362.4 End-of-day quote.15.12%
