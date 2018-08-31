Log in
ASIA MARKETS: Asian Markets Fall As Trump Pushes More Tariffs Against China

08/31/2018 | 05:04am CEST

By Dow Jones Newswire

Indexes in China, Hong Kong off about 1%; Nikkei cautiously pulls back

Asian stocks were broadly lower in early trading Friday, after a report that President Donald Trump was pushing ahead with his plan for tariffs on an additional $200 billion worth of Chinese goods and threatened to withdraw the U.S. from the World Trade Organization.

Trump's WTO criticism helped push the yen higher overnight, pushing Japan's Nikkei down 0.2%. The index has risen for eight straight days, and is up 1.4% in August coming into the final trading day of the month. Export-reliant companies fell, with Honda Motor down 1.5% and Kobe Steel off 1.4%.

Hong Kong stocks were sharply lower, with the Hang Seng Index down 1.4%. China's announcement that it would limit the number of new online games (https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2018-08-30/china-to-control-number-of-new-online-games-for-children-s-eyes)kicked Tencent lower. Meanwhile, oil giant PetroChina was down 3.8% following its after-the-bell earnings report. Embattled telecom-equipment maker ZTE rose 2% after showing first-half revenue growth.

Chinese stocks dropped at the prospects of further U.S. import tariffs. The Shanghai Composite was down 0.9% and the Shenzhen Composite was off 1.2%, even as PMI data for August held up .

Korea's Kospi , which Thursday barely saw its nine-day run of gains come to an end, was off a further 0.1%. Steelmaker Posco fell more than 2%, while Samsung was down about 0.1%. Down Under, markets retreated slightly, with Australia's ASX 200 down 0.2% and New Zealand's NZX-50 seeing a 0.4% decline.

Singapore's stock benchmark was down only a fraction, while Taiwan , Malaysia and Indonesia were down almost 1%.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CHINA-SHANGHAI COMP -1.14% 2737.74 End-of-day quote.-17.39%
HANG SENG -0.80% 28156.03 Real-time Quote.-5.18%
HONDA MOTOR CO LTD -1.15% 3356 End-of-day quote.-14.50%
KOBE STEEL, LTD. -0.74% 944 End-of-day quote.-10.44%
KOSPI COMPOSITE INDEX 0.12% 2310.41 Real-time Quote.-6.24%
NIKKEI 225 0.09% 22869.5 Real-time Quote.0.21%
PETROCHINA COMPANY -0.24% 8.15 End-of-day quote.0.74%
POSCO --End-of-day quote.
S&P/ASX 200 -0.28% 6334.2 Real-time Quote.4.73%
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD --End-of-day quote.
TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD -0.94% 357.4 End-of-day quote.-12.36%
ZTE CORPORATION --End-of-day quote.
