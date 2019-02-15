Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News

News :
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
The feature you requested does not exist. However, we suggest the following feature:

Qt Group Plc :'s annual report 2018 published

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/15/2019 | 01:11am EST

Qt Group Plc Stock exchange release 15th February 2019 at 8:10 (EET)

Qt Group's Annual Report for the year 2018 has been published in Finnish and in English on the company's website, Http://investors.qt.io.
The Annual Report contains the Board of Directors' report and the Auditors' report, the Financial Statements 2018 and the Corporate Governance Statement.
A PDF file of the Annual Report 2018 is attached to this release.

For more information, please contact:
Mika Harjuaho, CFO, Qt Group Plc, tel. +358 9 8861 8040

Distribution:
NASDAQ Helsinki
Key media

Qt Group (Nasdaq Helsinki: QTCOM) is a global software company with a strong presence in more than 70 industries and is the leading independent technology behind millions of devices and applications. Qt is used by major global companies and developers worldwide, and the technology enables its customers to deliver exceptional user experiences and advance their digital transformation initiatives. The company's net sales in year 2018 totaled 45,6 MEUR and it employs some 300 people. To learn more, visit http://qt.io.

http://news.cision.com/qt-group/r/qt-group-plc-s-annual-report-2018-published,c2742082

https://mb.cision.com/Main/14183/2742082/991814.pdf

(c) 2019 Cision. All rights reserved., source Press Releases - English
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news
01:11aWho is the Biggest Rat in City Hall? Asks Coalition to Preserve LA
BU
01:09aASIA MARKETS: Asian Markets Fall As Global Economic Uncertainty Grows
DJ
01:07aLyft to woo investors with fast U.S. growth in IPO race with Uber
RE
01:07aINCITEC PIVOT : Change in substantial holding from PPT ...
PU
01:07aCOLOPL : Notice of Establishment of Compensation Advisory Committee（148KB）
PU
01:05aALLIANZ SE : Allianz delivers as promised
EQ
01:05aVARTA AG : VARTA AG closes 2018 with strong figures - very optimistic outlook for 2019
EQ
01:05aBALOISE ASSET MANAGEMENT : building a strong brand in the Swiss market
TE
01:05aBB BIOTECH : publishes its 2018 annual report
EQ
01:05aCOLTENE Reports Strong Growth for Fiscal Year 2018 – Switch of Accounting and Reporting Standard from IFRS to Swiss GAAP FER
TE
Latest news
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1NVIDIA CORPORATION : NVIDIA : full-year sales outlook tops analyst views; shares rise
2VTV THERAPEUTICS INC : VTV THERAPEUTICS INC. : Unregistered Sale of Equity Securities (form 8-K)
3TANDEM DIABETES CARE INC : T:slim X2 Insulin Pump First to Receive New ACE Pump Classification by FDA
4METRO : EXCLUSIVE: Alibaba in talks on stake in China operations of Germany's Metro - sources
5Trump to Declare National Emergency, Sign Spending Deal -- 6th Update
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.