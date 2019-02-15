Qt Group Plc Stock exchange release 15th February 2019 at 8:10 (EET)

Qt Group's Annual Report for the year 2018 has been published in Finnish and in English on the company's website, Http://investors.qt.io.

The Annual Report contains the Board of Directors' report and the Auditors' report, the Financial Statements 2018 and the Corporate Governance Statement.

A PDF file of the Annual Report 2018 is attached to this release.

Mika Harjuaho , CFO, Qt Group Plc , tel. +358 9 8861 8040

Qt Group (Nasdaq Helsinki: QTCOM) is a global software company with a strong presence in more than 70 industries and is the leading independent technology behind millions of devices and applications. Qt is used by major global companies and developers worldwide, and the technology enables its customers to deliver exceptional user experiences and advance their digital transformation initiatives. The company's net sales in year 2018 totaled 45,6 MEUR and it employs some 300 people. To learn more, visit http://qt.io.

