Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Markets

News : Markets
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 

ASIA MARKETS: Asian Markets Fall, Following Wall Street's Lead

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/28/2019 | 11:49pm EDT

By MarketWatch and Associated Press

Nikkei down 1%; China avoids currency-manipulator label by U.S.

Asian markets fell in early trading Wednesday, following losses on Wall Street as the trade war between the U.S. and China showed no signs of thawing.

With a lull in economic releases closer to home, investors digested President Donald Trump's comments that the country was "not ready" for a trade deal with China. Trump spoke to reporters in Tokyo on Monday.

Late Tuesday, the U.S. decided not to label China a currency manipulator , although it was on a list, along with eight other countries, whose trade surpluses with the United States and other indicators are being closely tracked.

Also late Tuesday, Huawei Technologies Co. filed a motion in U.S. court challenging the constitutionality of a law that limits its sales of telecom equipment.

Japan's Nikkei fell 1.1%, and Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index retreated 0.4%. The Shanghai Composite inched down 0.2%. South Korea's Kospi dropped 1.3%, and benchmark indexes in Taiwan , Singapore and Indonesia were mixed. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 slipped 0.7%.

Among individual stocks, convenience-store chain FamilyMart tumbled in Tokyo trading. Sony and Fast Retailing fell as well. in Hong Kong, Sunny Optical gained, while Sands China and AIA Group declined. Samsung retreated in South Korea. Beach Energy and Oil Search fell in Australia.

"To some extent, the sparing of China as a currency manipulator had been expected but provides some relief for one watching the U.S.-China trade impasse," Jingyi Pan of IG said in a market commentary.

She added that China's official PMI for May, which will be released on Friday, would be watched an indicator of the initial impact of tariffs on growth.

Over on Wall Street, stocks closed broadly lower as investors who felt jittery about long-term growth shifted money into bonds. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury fell to 2.26%, its lowest level since September 2017.

The broad S&P 500 index slipped 0.8% to 2,802.39 on Tuesday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average shed 0.9% to 25,347.77 and the Nasdaq composite was down 0.4% at 7,607.35.

Benchmark U.S. crude lost 63 cents to $58.51 per barrel. The contract rose 51 cents to $59.14 per barrel on Tuesday. Brent crude , the international standard, fell 57 cents to $68.10 per barrel. It settled 10 cents lower at $68.67 per barrel in the previous session. 

   The dollar   strengthened to 109.38 yen from 109.36 yen late Tuesday.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AIA GROUP LTD 2.31% 77.5 End-of-day quote.19.23%
BEACH ENERGY LTD 1.56% 1.955 End-of-day quote.43.12%
CHINA-SHANGHAI COMP 0.61% 2909.91 End-of-day quote.16.50%
DJ INDUSTRIAL -0.93% 25347.77 Delayed Quote.8.66%
FAMILYMART UNY HOLDINGS CO LTD 0.00% 2918 End-of-day quote.-78.70%
FAST RETAILING CO LTD -0.08% 66360 End-of-day quote.22.66%
HANG SENG 0.19% 27369.12 Real-time Quote.5.89%
KOSPI COMPOSITE INDEX 0.39% 2052.25 Real-time Quote.0.53%
NASDAQ 100 -0.31% 7278.375894 Delayed Quote.15.34%
NASDAQ COMP. -0.39% 7607.350732 Delayed Quote.15.10%
NIKKEI 225 0.37% 21260.14 Real-time Quote.5.51%
OIL SEARCH LIMITED -0.28% 7.22 End-of-day quote.1.12%
S&P 500 -0.84% 2802.39 Delayed Quote.12.73%
S&P/ASX 200 -0.73% 6437.8 Real-time Quote.14.34%
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD End-of-day quote.
SANDS CHINA LTD. 1.09% 36.95 End-of-day quote.7.10%
SONY CORP 0.65% 5458 End-of-day quote.6.02%
SUNNY OPTICAL TECHNOLOGY (GROUP) CO. LTD 2.98% 69.2 End-of-day quote.-0.57%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Markets"
05/28ASIA MARKETS: Asian Markets Fall, Following Wall Street's Lead
DJ
05/28NIKKEI : Japan stocks to rise 6% by year-end, trade spats seen easing - Reuters poll
RE
05/28Nikkei tumbles to more than two-week low, growth worries hit export stocks
RE
05/28Global stocks weighed down by concerns over trade, Italian budget
RE
05/28TSX falls  0.31 percent to 16,296.66
RE
05/28WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Close Lower as Trade Tensions Simmer
DJ
05/28WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Close Lower as Trade Tensions Simmer
DJ
05/28MARKET SNAPSHOT: Stocks Close Near Intraday Lows As Investors Seek Fresh Market Catalysts
DJ
05/28Global stocks weighed down by concerns over trade, Italian budget
RE
05/28MARKET SNAPSHOT: How Stock-market Bulls Are Adjusting To The Reality Of A Messy U.S.-China Trade War
DJ
Latest news "Markets"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1LYNAS CORPORATION LTD : LYNAS : China ready to hit back at U.S. with rare earths - ruling party newspaper
2JOHNSON & JOHNSON : JOHNSON & JOHNSON : greed helped fuel U.S. opioid crisis, Oklahoma claims at trial
3NINTENDO CO., LTD : GOTTA CATCH 'EM SNORES: Pokemon sleep app to launch next year
4WORKDAY : WORKDAY : beats revenue and profit estimates on higher subscriptions
5KHIRON LIFE SCIENCES CORP : KHIRON LIFE SCIENCES : Announces Addition to $1.2B MJ ETFMG Alternative Harvest ET..
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About