ASIA MARKETS: Asian Markets Fall, Led By Hang Seng's Slide

06/12/2019 | 11:15pm EDT

By Marketwatch and Associated Press

Hong Kong stocks drop after police clash with protesters; Nikkei retreats

Asian markets fell in early trading Thursday, following losses on Wall Street and turmoil in Hong Kong.

Stocks fell sharply in Hong Kong after protesters and police clashed throughout the previous day and night . At least 79 people were injured, Hong Kong officials said. Demonstrators were protesting a potential new extradition law with China, which they fear would erode civil liberties. Crowds of protesters on Wednesday blocked lawmakers from meeting to debate the law. Thursday began quietly , as downtown streets reopened heavy rain fell and discouraged crowds in the former British colony.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index slid 1.5%. Stocks also fell in mainland China, with the Shanghai Composite down 0.6%. Japan's Nikkei fell 0.8% and South Korea's Kospi dropped 1%. Benchmark indexes in Taiwan , Singapore and Indonesia were all either flat or down slightly. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 was down slightly.

Among individual stocks, Japan Display plunged in Tokyo trading after its CEO announced he will step down (https://mainichi.jp/english/articles/20190612/p2g/00m/0bu/089000c) amid additional restructuring measures. Nintendo and oil producer Inpex also fell. In Hong Kong, Tencent and property companies, such as Hang Lung Properties , retreated. Samsung tumbled in South Korea, and Taiwan Semiconductor declined in Taiwan. Beach Energy and Oil Search sank in Australia.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BEACH ENERGY LTD 1.31% 1.93 End-of-day quote.41.64%
CHINA-SHANGHAI COMP -0.56% 2909.38 End-of-day quote.16.47%
HANG LUNG PROPERTIES LIMITED -2.25% 17.36 End-of-day quote.16.04%
HANG SENG -1.80% 27274.9 Real-time Quote.5.53%
INPEX CORP -1.07% 914.9 End-of-day quote.-5.36%
JAPAN DISPLAY INC 4.69% 67 End-of-day quote.1.52%
KOSPI COMPOSITE INDEX -0.34% 2105.97 Real-time Quote.3.16%
NIKKEI 225 -0.35% 21129.72 Real-time Quote.5.94%
NINTENDO CO., LTD -3.53% 37980 End-of-day quote.33.69%
OIL SEARCH LIMITED 0.00% 7.08 End-of-day quote.-1.12%
S&P/ASX 200 -0.05% 6539.3 Real-time Quote.15.94%
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD End-of-day quote.
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MFG. CO. LTD. End-of-day quote.
TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD -2.09% 337.4 End-of-day quote.7.18%
