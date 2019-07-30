Log in
ASIA MARKETS: Asian Markets Fall On Diminished Hopes Of U.S.-China Trade Deal

07/30/2019 | 11:18pm EDT

By Marketwatch and Associated Press

Nikkei, Hang Seng slump as investors await possible Fed rate cut

Asian markets fell in early trading Wednesday, after President Donald Trump poured cold water over optimism for a trade deal as negotiations between the U.S. and China resumed.

In a series of tweets Tuesday morning, Trump criticized China for not buying more American agricultural products, and took credit for its slowing economy. He also said China was hoping to wait until after the 2020 election to make a trade deal, but vowed that terms of any such deal would be much tougher after he is re-elected. Even before Trump's comments, there had been modest expectations for the new trade talks, with little chance seen of a breakthrough.

Meanwhile, investors were expecting the U.S. Federal Reserve to cut interest rates for the first time since 2008 later Wednesday.

Japan's Nikkei slid 1% and Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index fell 1.3%. The Shanghai Composite retreated 0.8% while the smaller-cap Shenzhen Composite lost 0.5%. South Korea's Kospi fell 1% as North Korea tested more short-range ballistic missiles , and benchmark indexes in Taiwan , Singapore and Indonesia all fell. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 slipped 0.2%.

Among individual stocks, Samsung fell in South Korea after reporting a steep decline in second-quarter net profit . Fast Retailing and SoftBank fell in Tokyo trading, while Sony surged after beating earnings expectations (https://finance.yahoo.com/news/sony-sne-q1-earnings-beat-152003652.html). In Hong Kong, insurer AIA Group dropped, as did property developer Country Garden , and iPhone component makers AAC and Sunny Optical after Apple posted slower iPhone sales . Apple manufacturer Foxconn fell in Taiwan. In Australia, Beach Energy rose.

On Wall Street, a mixed batch of corporate earnings helped drag indexes slightly lower Tuesday, pulling the market farther from its recent record highs for the second straight day.

The S&P 500 index fell 7.79 points, or 0.3%, to 3,013.18. Despite its two-day slide, the benchmark index remains within 0.4% of its all-time high set on Friday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 23.33 points, or 0.1%, to 27,198.02. The Nasdaq composite slid 19.71 points, or 0.2%, to 8,273.61.

The Fed is widely expected to cut its benchmark interest rate for the first time in a decade. The Fed has decided that a rate cut now -- and possibly one or more additional cuts to follow -- could help inoculate the economy against a potential downturn.

"It's Fed day and I honestly can't bring myself to repeat what was already said on Monday and Tuesday other than 'Yes, the Fed will cut but it won't be enough,' " according to RaboResearch.

Also weighing on investor sentiments is the ongoing trade spat between South Korea and Japan. Japan has decided to deprive South Korea of so-called "white country" preferential trade status.

Benchmark crude oil added 36 cents to $58.41 a barrel. It rose $1.18 to $58.05 a barrel Tuesday. Brent crude oil , the international standard, gained 53 cents to $65.16 a barrel. 

   The dollar   inched down to 108.52 Japanese yen from 108.59 yen Tuesday.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AAC TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS INC 0.35% 43.45 End-of-day quote.-4.40%
AIA GROUP LTD -0.06% 82.55 End-of-day quote.27.00%
APPLE -0.43% 208.78 Delayed Quote.32.36%
BEACH ENERGY LTD 0.48% 2.1 End-of-day quote.53.16%
CHINA-SHANGHAI COMP 0.39% 2952.34 End-of-day quote.18.19%
COUNTRY GARDEN HOLDINGS CO LTD 0.00% 10.88 End-of-day quote.13.22%
DJ INDUSTRIAL -0.09% 27198.02 Delayed Quote.16.59%
FAST RETAILING CO LTD 0.16% 66860 End-of-day quote.23.59%
FOXCONN TECHNOLOGY CO LTD End-of-day quote.
HANG SENG 0.12% 28154.66 Real-time Quote.8.93%
KOSPI COMPOSITE INDEX 0.43% 2039.97 Real-time Quote.-0.08%
NASDAQ 100 -0.46% 7952.472695 Delayed Quote.26.65%
NASDAQ COMP. -0.24% 8273.61386 Delayed Quote.25.54%
NIKKEI 225 0.43% 21709.31 Real-time Quote.8.21%
S&P 500 -0.26% 3013.18 Delayed Quote.20.51%
S&P/ASX 200 -0.23% 6830.1 Real-time Quote.20.31%
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD End-of-day quote.
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP -3.48% 5680 End-of-day quote.-18.92%
SONY CORP -0.09% 5859 End-of-day quote.13.81%
SUNNY OPTICAL TECHNOLOGY (GROUP) CO. LTD 0.70% 93.7 End-of-day quote.34.63%
