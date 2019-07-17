Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Markets

News : Markets
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 

ASIA MARKETS: Asian Markets Fall On Economic Red Flags As Trade-war Standoff Persists

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/17/2019 | 11:57pm EDT

By Marketwatch and Associated Press

South Korea surprises with rate cut; Nikkei slides

Asian markets slid in early trading Thursday amid new economic warning signs.

Efforts to revive trade talks between the U.S. and China are making no progress, the Wall Street Journal reported Wednesday, with restrictions on Huawei Technologies Co. a sticking point. Amid recent reports that the U.S. will relax some Huawei sales restrictions, China is reportedly waiting to see what the U.S. actually does before committing to new negotiations.

Elsewhere, South Korea's central bank cut its key interest rate for the first time in three years, a surprise move that comes as South Korea's economy is struggling and trade tensions with Japan are heating up.

In Japan, data showed June exports fell for the seventh straight month , as shipments of chip-making tools to China dropped sharply. And in Australia, a new report found job growth was weaker than expected in June , as the overall unemployment rate was flat. Analysts said the reading was unlikely to affect possible further rate cuts by the Reserve Bank of Australia, which will likely want more evidence after cutting rates twice in the past two months.

Japan's Nikkei sank 1.6%, and Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index fell 0.4%. The Shanghai Composite declined 0.6% while the smaller-cap Shenzhen Composite dropped 1%. South Korea's Kospi edged down 0.3%, while benchmark indexes in Taiwan , Singapore , Malaysia and Indonesia all declined. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 retreated 0.3%.

Among individual stocks, oil producer Inpex fell in Tokyo trading, as did Canon and SoftBank . In Hong Kong, CNOOC dropped, along with Galaxy Entertainment and Tencent . LG Electronics sank in South Korea. In Australia, Beach Energy , Oil Search and BHP declined.

"Investors are back focusing on worst-case scenarios despite overly accommodating central bank policies," Stephen Innes, managing partner at Vanguard Markets, said in a Thursday note. And with no movement on trade talks, "markets have returned to an elevated state of caution," he wrote.

On Wall Street, stocks extended their losses into a second day as railroad operator CSX had its biggest drop in 11 years, pulling other industrial companies down with it. CSX plunged 10.3% after saying it expects this year's revenue to decline as much as 2%, after previously saying it expected growth.

Banks fell as investors worried lower interest rates will hurt profits. Investors expect the Federal Reserve to cut interest rates for the first time in a decade at their next policy meeting in two weeks.

Corporate earnings reports are getting into full swing this week, and investors have been mostly cautious in their assessments of them. Earnings are still expected to decline for S&P 500 companies in the second quarter.

Benchmark U.S. crude gained 1 cent to $56.79 per barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. The contract fell 84 cents on Wednesday to close at $56.78. Brent crude , used to price international oils, advanced 17 cents to $63.83 in London. It lost 69 cents the previous session to $63.66. 

   The dollar   declined to 107.73 yen from Wednesday's 107.97 yen.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BEACH ENERGY LTD 1.82% 1.96 End-of-day quote.43.12%
BHP GROUP LTD 1.41% 41.74 End-of-day quote.20.25%
CANON INC -0.66% 3163 End-of-day quote.9.07%
CHINA-SHANGHAI COMP -0.20% 2931.69 End-of-day quote.17.37%
CNOOC LTD -1.94% 13.16 End-of-day quote.8.22%
CSX CORPORATION -10.27% 71.38 Delayed Quote.28.04%
DJ INDUSTRIAL -0.42% 27219.85 Delayed Quote.16.69%
GALAXY ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED -0.52% 57 End-of-day quote.14.34%
HANG SENG -0.11% 28557.59 Real-time Quote.10.49%
INPEX CORP 0.84% 971 End-of-day quote.0.44%
KOSPI COMPOSITE INDEX -0.89% 2072.33 Real-time Quote.1.51%
LG ELECTRONICS INC. End-of-day quote.
NASDAQ 100 -0.48% 7888.761951 Delayed Quote.25.86%
NASDAQ COMP. -0.46% 8185.205615 Delayed Quote.24.25%
NIKKEI 225 -0.31% 21469.18 Real-time Quote.8.35%
OIL SEARCH LIMITED -3.06% 6.96 End-of-day quote.0.28%
S&P 500 -0.65% 2984.42 Delayed Quote.19.83%
S&P/ASX 200 -0.28% 6654.5 Real-time Quote.17.83%
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP -2.35% 5069 End-of-day quote.-27.64%
TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD 0.22% 363.4 End-of-day quote.15.44%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Markets"
12:14aStocks wobble on trade, earnings unease; US Treasury yields fall
RE
12:08aSoutheast Asian stocks trade in tight range as Fed's sunny outlook tempers sharp rate-cut hopes
RE
07/17ASIA MARKETS: Asian Markets Fall On Economic Red Flags As Trade-war Standoff Persists
DJ
07/17Crude futures steady after fall on U.S. oil products stocks gain
RE
07/17WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Developing Asia set to meet growth outlook despite trade war - ADB
RE
07/17MARKET SNAPSHOT: Stocks Notch Back-to-back Losses And Dow Transports Shed 3.6%
DJ
07/17WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks Lower as Earnings Season Starts With Qualms Over Growth
DJ
07/17Medical Distributors Stocks Fall After Opioid Data Reports
DJ
07/17TSX falls 0.11 percent to 16,484.21
RE
07/17Trade, earnings worry drag on stocks; U.S. Treasury yields fall
RE
Latest news "Markets"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Bank of America trims net interest income guidance
2Crude futures steady after fall on U.S. oil products stocks gain
3NETFLIX : Netflix shares plunge as global growth falls short, U.S. customers shrink
4FACEBOOK : FACEBOOK : U.S. lawmakers challenge Facebook over Libra cryptocurrency plan
5UK's fiscal watchdog to warn of recession in 2020 in case of 'no-deal' Brexit - The Times
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About