ASIA MARKETS: Asian Markets Finally Pick Up, Race To Gains

09/13/2018 | 04:57am CEST

By Dow Jones Newswire

Nikkei, Hang Seng lead regional gains after losses to start the week

After widespread declines to start the week, Asian stock markets bounced back Thursday, led by strong gains in Japan and Hong Kong, as the U.S. offered to renew trade talks with China .

After falling for seven of the past nine sessions, Japan's Nikkei was up nearly 1% as the index looked to get back to positive territory for 2018. SoftBank was up more than 3%, and export-reliant companies such as Toyota and Honda were up more than 1%.

Hong Kong stocks, down for six straight days, roared back to life, with the Hang Seng Index up 1.6%. Mainland heavyweights including Tencent , China Construction Bank and Ping An were strong while Geely rebounded 4% and beaten-down Macau casinos stocks climbed. But drugmakers remained under pressure on looming price cuts, with Sino Biopharma (1177.HK) and CSPC little changed after yesterday's slumps.

Trade hopes helped Chinese stocks rise, with the Shanghai Composite up 0.4% after three straight declines while the Shenzhen Composite gained 0.2%.

Korea's Kospi , which came into today's trading down 7.5% for the year, was up an initial 0.1%, with Samsung down slightly. Taiwan's Taiex was about flat, though chip maker Taiwan Semiconductor fell after the unveiling of the new iPhones, which feature advanced A12 Bionic chips it produced with partner Apple

Australia's ASX 200 was one of the few laggards on the day, down 0.4%, along with New Zealand . Benchmarks in Singapore , Malaysia and Indonesia rose.

