ASIA MARKETS: Asian Markets Gain As Bank Of Japan Maintains Steady Guidance

07/29/2019 | 11:24pm EDT

By Marketwatch and Associated Press

Nikkei, Hang Seng rise ahead of U.S.-China trade talks

Asian markets gained in early trading Tuesday, ahead of the first round of trade negotiations between the U.S. and China since early May.

Talks are scheduled to begin Tuesday in Shanghai, though expectations are low . "I don't know if they're going to make a deal," President Donald Trump said last week. "Maybe they will, maybe they won't."

Investors were also watching two influential central banks. The Bank of Japan announced Tuesday that it will leave its monetary policy unchanged, as expected, and maintained its guidance of extremely low rates at least through spring 2020, while noting it would not hesitate to take easing action if necessary. Traders had been looking for indications of future easing in the wake of the European Central Bank's signal last week of a potential rate cut to come. Meanwhile, the U.S. Federal Reserve is expected to announce a small rate cut on Wednesday , its first since 2008.

Japan's Nikkei rose 0.7% and Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index gained 0.5%. The Shanghai Composite advanced 0.7% while the smaller-cap Shenzhen Composite surged 1%. South Korea's Kospi rose 0.7%. Taiwan's Taiex slipped, while benchmark indexes in Singapore and Indonesia gained. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 advanced 0.2%.

Among individual stocks, robotics maker Fanuc rose in Tokyo trading, as did chip maker Tokyo Electron and Hitachi . In Hong Kong, Sunny Optical , Ping An Insurance and Wharf Real Estate posted sold gains. Samsung advanced in South Korea, while LG Electronics slipped. In Australia, Beach Energy and BHP ticked up.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BEACH ENERGY LTD 1.46% 2.09 End-of-day quote.53.16%
BHP GROUP LTD -0.61% 40.6 End-of-day quote.19.34%
CHINA-SHANGHAI COMP -0.12% 2941.01 End-of-day quote.17.74%
FANUC CORP -1.63% 19265 End-of-day quote.19.84%
HANG SENG -0.89% 28121.32 Real-time Quote.8.80%
HITACHI, LTD. -2.59% 3830 End-of-day quote.35.58%
KOSPI COMPOSITE INDEX -1.74% 2031.24 Real-time Quote.-0.50%
LG ELECTRONICS INC. End-of-day quote.
NIKKEI 225 -0.19% 21616.8 Real-time Quote.8.70%
PING AN INSURANCE GROUP COMPANY -0.72% 89.45 End-of-day quote.60.61%
REGENT MANNER INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LTD 0.00% 1.79 End-of-day quote.0.00%
S&P/ASX 200 0.39% 6853 Real-time Quote.20.75%
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD End-of-day quote.
SUNNY OPTICAL TECHNOLOGY (GROUP) CO. LTD -0.85% 93.05 End-of-day quote.33.69%
TOKYO ELECTRON LTD -0.79% 18150 End-of-day quote.51.00%
WHARF REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT COMPANY LTD End-of-day quote.
