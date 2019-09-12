ASIA MARKETS: Asian Markets Gain As Trade Tensions Ease Further

By Marketwatch and Associated Press

Nikkei rises as holiday shutters many other large markets

Asian markets rose in early trading Friday following signs of hope for a thaw in the trade war between the U.S. and China.

The Wall Street Journal reported Thursday that China was seeking to narrow the scope of upcoming trade negotiations, hoping to resolve some key issues and break the months-long deadlock. Later, President Donald Trump said he would be open to a smaller-scale, interim trade deal. That came a day after Trump put off tariff hikes on $250 billion in Chinese goods for two weeks and China exempted more than a dozen U.S. products from new tariff hikes of its own.

Also Wednesday, the European Central Bank cut interest rates deeper into negative territory, as expected, raising hopes that the Federal Reserve may soon enact its own easy-money policies.

Japan's Nikkei gained 0.9% and Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index inched up 0.2%. Malaysia's benchmark index was about flat while stocks rose slightly in Singapore and Indonesia . Australia's S&P/ASX was about flat. Markets in mainland China, Taiwan and South Korea were closed for holidays.

Among individual stocks, Yahoo Japan , SoftBank and Fast Retailing rallied in Tokyo trading. In Hong Kong, Sunny Optical and Volvo parent Geely Automobile gained, while oil producer CNOOC slipped. Beach Energy and Commonwealth Bank rose in Australia.