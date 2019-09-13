ASIA MARKETS: Asian Markets Gain As Trade Tensions Ease Further

Log in
09/13/2019 | 12:11am EDT

By Marketwatch and Associated Press

Nikkei rises as holiday shutters many other large markets in Asia

Asian markets rose in early trading Friday following signs of hope for a thaw in the trade war between the U.S. and China.

The Wall Street Journal reported Thursday that China was seeking to narrow the scope of upcoming trade negotiations, hoping to resolve some key issues and break the months-long deadlock. Later, President Donald Trump said he would be open to a smaller-scale, interim trade deal. That came a day after Trump put off tariff hikes on $250 billion in Chinese goods for two weeks and China exempted more than a dozen U.S. products from new tariff hikes of its own.

Also Wednesday, the European Central Bank cut interest rates deeper into negative territory, as expected, raising hopes that the Federal Reserve may soon enact its own easy-money policies.

Japan's Nikkei gained 0.9% and Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index advanced 0.2%. Malaysia's benchmark index was about flat while stocks rose slightly in Singapore and Indonesia . Australia's S&P/ASX was about flat. Markets in mainland China, Taiwan and South Korea were closed for holidays.

Among individual stocks, Yahoo Japan , SoftBank and Fast Retailing rallied in Tokyo trading. In Hong Kong, Sunny Optical and Volvo parent Geely Automobile gained, while oil producer CNOOC slipped. Beach Energy and Commonwealth Bank rose in Australia.

"What's driving markets today is the potential for an interim trade deal," said Tony Roth, chief investment officer at Wilmington Trust on Thursday. "There's enough pain to (China's) domestic economy and there's enough pain to our domestic economy that it's in both presidents' interests to take a step back and have a little bit of breathing room right now. That's what's changed."

The S&P 500 index rose 8.64 points, or 0.3%, to 3,009.57. The Dow Jones Industrial Average extended its winning streak to a seventh straight day, gaining 45.41 points, or 0.2%, to 27,182.45. The Nasdaq added 24.79 points, or 0.3%, to 8,194.47. The Russell 2000 index of smaller company stocks gave up an early gain, sliding 0.65 point to 1,575.07.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BEACH ENERGY LTD -1.57% 2.51 End-of-day quote.85.13%
CNOOC LTD -3.09% 11.9 End-of-day quote.-2.14%
COMMONWEALTH BANK OF AUSTRALIA 0.93% 81.35 End-of-day quote.10.36%
DJ INDUSTRIAL 0.17% 27182.45 Delayed Quote.16.53%
FAST RETAILING CO LTD -0.88% 64210 End-of-day quote.18.69%
GEELY AUTOMOBILE HOLDINGS LTD 0.00% 13.48 End-of-day quote.-1.17%
HANG SENG -0.08% 27095.29 Real-time Quote.4.83%
NASDAQ 100 0.38% 7917.339797 Delayed Quote.23.46%
NASDAQ COMP. 0.30% 8194.467382 Delayed Quote.21.84%
NIKKEI 225 0.75% 21759.61 Real-time Quote.6.88%
S&P 500 0.29% 3009.57 Delayed Quote.20.05%
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP 0.21% 4687 End-of-day quote.-33.09%
SUNNY OPTICAL TECHNOLOGY (GROUP) CO. LTD 1.04% 116.4 End-of-day quote.67.24%
YAHOO JAPAN CORPORATION 2.35% 305 End-of-day quote.14.66%
