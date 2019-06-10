ASIA MARKETS: Asian Markets Gain Despite Fresh Tariff Threats From Trump

By Marketwatch and Associated Press

Stocks surge in mainland China; Nikkei up slightly

Asian markets gained in early trading Tuesday, despite fresh threats from President Donald Trump to raise tariffs on imports from China.

Trump on Monday told reporters that the U.S. would raise tariffs against China if President Xi Jinping did not attend the G-20 meeting later this month in Japan. There have been no indications that Xi is planning on skipping the summit, and he is expected to meet with Trump there. Trump also predicted that tariffs would drive China to make a trade deal.

"The China deal is going to work out. You know why? Because of tariffs," Trump said.

Japan's Nikkei rose 0.3% and Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index gained 0.6%. The Shanghai Composite surged 1.3% and the smaller-cap Shenzhen Composite jumped 1.9%. South Korea's Kospi advanced 0.3%, and benchmark indexes in Taiwan and Singapore rose while Indonesian stocks slipped. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 gained 1.3%.

Among individual stocks, Japan Steel rose in Tokyo trading, along with Mitsubishi UFJ , while Fast Retailing slid. In Hong Kong, AAC and Sunny Optical rose, and LG Electronics surged in South Korea. BHP and Beach Energy advanced in Australia.