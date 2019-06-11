Log in
ASIA MARKETS: Asian Markets Gain Despite Fresh Tariff Threats From Trump

06/11/2019 | 02:04am EDT

By Marketwatch and Associated Press

Stocks surge in mainland China; Nikkei up slightly

China stocks led Asian markets higher Tuesday, despite fresh threats from President Donald Trump to raise tariffs on imports from that country.

Trump on Monday told reporters that the U.S. would raise tariffs against China if President Xi Jinping did not attend the G-20 meeting later this month in Japan. There have been no indications that Xi is planning on skipping the summit, and he is expected to meet with Trump there. Trump also predicted that tariffs would drive China to make a trade deal.

"The China deal is going to work out. You know why? Because of tariffs," Trump said.

The Shanghai Composite surged 2% and the smaller-cap Shenzhen Composite soared 3%,while Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index gained 0.7%.

Japan's Nikkei closed up 0.3%, while South Korea's Kospi advanced 0.7%, and benchmark indexes in Taiwan and Singapore rose while Indonesian stocks finished flat. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 closed up 1.5%.

Among individual stocks, Japan Steel rose in Tokyo trading, along with Mitsubishi UFJ , while Fast Retailing slid. In Hong Kong, AAC and Sunny Optical rose, and LG Electronics surged in South Korea. BHP and Beach Energy advanced in Australia.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AAC TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS INC 4.29% 42.5 End-of-day quote.-6.49%
BEACH ENERGY LTD 1.87% 1.905 End-of-day quote.39.03%
BHP GROUP LTD 2.27% 38.7 End-of-day quote.10.55%
CHINA-SHANGHAI COMP 0.86% 2852.13 End-of-day quote.14.18%
FAST RETAILING CO LTD 0.42% 64420 End-of-day quote.19.08%
HANG SENG 2.41% 27597.78 Real-time Quote.6.78%
JAPAN STEEL WORKS LTD 3.10% 1795 End-of-day quote.3.70%
KOSPI COMPOSITE INDEX 0.86% 2113.09 Real-time Quote.2.63%
LG ELECTRONICS INC. End-of-day quote.
MITSUBISHI UFJ FINANCIAL GROUP INC 0.18% 508.7 End-of-day quote.-3.64%
NIKKEI 225 0.33% 21204.28 Real-time Quote.4.35%
S&P/ASX 200 1.59% 6546.3 Real-time Quote.14.12%
SUNNY OPTICAL TECHNOLOGY (GROUP) CO. LTD 6.81% 72.15 End-of-day quote.3.66%
