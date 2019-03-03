Log in
ASIA MARKETS: Asian Markets Gain On Reports That U.S.-China Trade Agreement Is Imminent

03/03/2019 | 11:55pm EST

By Associated Press and Marketwatch

Shanghai index jumps to highest level since June; Nikkei, Hang Seng rise

Asian stocks rose Monday after news reports said Washington and Beijing are close to reaching an agreement as early as this month to end their costly tariff war.

Benchmarks in Shanghai, Tokyo and Seoul advanced after Bloomberg News and The Wall Street Journal, citing unidentified sources, said China was offering to ease tariffs and other restrictions on U.S. farm, chemical, auto and other products. They said Washington would remove most sanctions on Chinese imports.

A deal might be completed in time to be signed by Presidents Donald Trump and Xi Jinping this month, the reports said. But they cautioned the two sides still were negotiating on the issue that sparked the dispute: Chinese plans for state-led creation of global technology competitors that Washington, Europe and other trading partners say violate Beijing's market-opening obligations.

The battle between the two biggest global economies has rattled global financial markets for months. Investors worry it will weigh on global economic growth that already is showing signs of slowing.

"Speculation that both the U.S. and China are close to signing a deal will keep market players slightly upbeat," Nicholas Mapa and Prakash Sakpal of ING said in a report.

The Shanghai Composite Index rose 2.6%, to its highest level since June, and the smaller-cap Shenzhen Composite surged 3.5%. Tokyo's Nikkei 225 added 1.2%.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng advanced 1.1% and Seoul's Kospi was 0.3% higher. Sydney's S&P-ASX gained 0.5%. New Zealand and Singapore advanced while Taiwan retreated.

Among individual stocks, SoftBank Group , e-commerce company Rakuten and robotics maker Fanuc rose in Tokyo trading. AAC Technologies and Ping An Insurance gained in Hong Kong, while Hang Seng Bank fell. LG Electronics advanced in Korea while Hyundai Motor sank. Mining companies Rio Tinto and Fortescue Metals gained in Australia

Investors are watching this week's session of China's ceremonial national legislature for announcements of official policy on exchange rate policy, trade, industrial policy and possible economic stimulus.

The legislature is due to endorse a law that would address one portion of foreign complaints about Beijing's regulation system by discouraging officials from pressuring companies to hand over technology.

Forecasters expect the government to announce an annual growth target of at least 6%. Few major changes are expected, but economists expect more government spending to shore up cooling growth.

Health care and technology companies helped lift U.S. stocks Friday, breaking a three-day losing streak for the Standard & Poor's 500 index and giving the benchmark index its fifth straight weekly gain. The S&P 500 climbed 0.7% to 2,803.69. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.4% to 26,026.32. The Nasdaq composite gained 0.8 percent to 7,595.35.

Benchmark U.S. crude gained 22 cents to $56.02 per barrel in electronics trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. The contract fell $1.40 on Friday to $55.80. Brent crude , used to price international oils, added 30 cents to $65.37 per barrel in London. It lost $1.24 the previous session to $65.07. 

   The dollar   rose to 111.99 yen from Friday's 111.92 yen.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AAC TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS INC 0.96% 47.1 End-of-day quote.3.63%
CHINA-SHANGHAI COMP 1.80% 2994.01 End-of-day quote.19.86%
DJ INDUSTRIAL 0.43% 26026.32 Delayed Quote.11.57%
FANUC CORP 1.93% 18795 End-of-day quote.16.92%
FORTESCUE METALS GROUP LIMITED 6.86% 6.39 End-of-day quote.42.72%
HANG SENG 0.70% 28830.38 Real-time Quote.11.55%
HANG SENG BANK 0.21% 194.9 End-of-day quote.10.49%
HYUNDAI MOTOR CO End-of-day quote.
KOSPI COMPOSITE INDEX -1.41% 2204.34 Real-time Quote.7.98%
LG ELECTRONICS INC. End-of-day quote.
NASDAQ 100 0.76% 7151.572052 Delayed Quote.12.13%
NASDAQ COMP. 0.83% 7595.353368 Delayed Quote.13.52%
NIKKEI 225 1.02% 21602.69 Real-time Quote.7.93%
PING AN INSURANCE GROUP COMPANY 3.40% 72.39 End-of-day quote.29.04%
RAKUTEN INC 0.91% 884 End-of-day quote.23.98%
RIO TINTO 0.46% 4356 Delayed Quote.16.78%
S&P 500 0.69% 2803.69 Delayed Quote.11.84%
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP 1.41% 10425 End-of-day quote.48.82%
