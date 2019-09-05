Log in
ASIA MARKETS: Asian Markets Gain On Trade-deal Hopes, Positive U.S. Economic Data

09/05/2019 | 11:08pm EDT

By Associated Press and Marketwatch

Nikkei, Hang Seng advance following Wall Street rally

Asian shares rose Friday as investors cheered plans for more trade negotiations between Washington and Beijing and drew encouragement from positive data about the U.S. economy.

Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 gained 0.6% in morning trading, and Australia's S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.5%. South Korea's Kospi edged up 0.3%. Hong Kong's Hang Seng rose 0.6%, while the Shanghai Composite inched up nearly 0.2%. Benchmark indexes in Taiwan , Singapore and Indonesia rose.

Among individual stocks, Honda rose in Tokyo trading, while Rakuten and SoftBank sank. In Hong Kong, AAC and Sunny Optical surged, along with casino operator Galaxy Entertainment . Samsung gained in South Korea while Apple component maker Largan Precision fell in Taiwan. In Australia, Beach Energy and Rio Tinto advanced.

"Indeed it is a positive sign that meetings will take place at multiple levels," said Zhu Huani of the Asia & Oceania Treasury Department of Mizuho Bank, referring to the talks between the U.S. and China.

"As limited progress is expected, there will still be many twists and turns along the way and hurdle for more good news is substantially higher. Therefore, we think the rally could be short-lived without more breakthroughs."

The Dow Jones Industrial Average surged nearly 400 points, bond yields jumped and the price of gold fell as investors regained a bigger appetite for riskier holdings.

Markets have been rattled this summer as the longstanding trade war between the U.S. and China escalated. Past rounds of negotiations have failed to yield progress. Even so, news Thursday that envoys from Washington and Beijing plan to hold talks next month elicited fresh optimism on Wall Street that the world's largest economies may yet find a way to resolve their costly trade war.

Investors have been worried that uncertainty over the conflict and the fallout from tariffs goods imposed by both sides will exacerbate a slowdown in global economic growth and hurt corporate profits.

The S&P 500 gained 38.22 points, or 1.3%, to 2,976. The benchmark index is now 1.7% shy of its most recent all-time high set in late July. The Dow rose 372.68 points, or 1.4%, to 26,728.15. The average was briefly up by 480 points. The Nasdaq climbed 139.95 points, or 1.8%, to 8,116.83.

Negotiations between the world's largest economies have been tenuous and the trade war has been escalating with expanded tariffs on each other's products.

The latest escalation kicked in Sunday, with the U.S. imposing 15% tariffs on $112 billion of Chinese imports. Washington is planning to hit another $160 billion on Dec. 15, a move that would extend penalties to almost everything the United States buys from China. Beijing responded by imposing duties of 10% and 5% on a range of American imports.

U.S. tariffs of 25% imposed previously on $250 billion of Chinese goods are due to rise to 30% on Oct. 1.

Positive data about the U.S. economy are also boosting shares. Payroll processor ADP reported that U.S. businesses added 195,000 jobs in August, well above economists' expectations.

The private report frequently diverges from the government's own employment report, which is scheduled to be released Friday. Economists expect that report will show 160,000 jobs were added.

The U.S. Labor Department reported that overall productivity rose 2.3% during the second quarter, also beating economists' growth forecasts.

Benchmark crude oil edged up 11 cents to $56.41 a barrel. It rose 4 cents to settle at $56.30 a barrel Thursday. Brent crude oil , the international standard, added 8 cents to $61.03 a barrel. 

   The dollar   rose to 107.02 Japanese yen from 106.72 yen on Thursday.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AAC TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS INC 12.03% 39.1 End-of-day quote.-13.97%
BEACH ENERGY LTD 1.67% 2.43 End-of-day quote.80.67%
CHINA-SHANGHAI COMP 0.96% 2985.86 End-of-day quote.19.54%
DJ INDUSTRIAL 1.41% 26728.15 Delayed Quote.14.58%
GALAXY ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED 0.19% 51.9 End-of-day quote.4.11%
HANG SENG -0.34% 26446.67 Real-time Quote.2.33%
HONDA MOTOR CO LTD 2.99% 2654 End-of-day quote.-5.21%
KOSPI COMPOSITE INDEX 1.45% 2006.65 Real-time Quote.-1.71%
LARGAN PRECISION CO., LTD. End-of-day quote.
NASDAQ 100 1.86% 7862.539134 Delayed Quote.20.21%
NASDAQ COMP. 1.75% 8116.828205 Delayed Quote.18.67%
NIKKEI 225 2.12% 21085.94 Real-time Quote.3.05%
RAKUTEN INC 2.67% 1038 End-of-day quote.45.58%
RIO TINTO PLC 0.31% 4220.5 Delayed Quote.13.15%
S&P 500 1.30% 2976 Delayed Quote.18.71%
S&P/ASX 200 0.61% 6653.1 Real-time Quote.16.42%
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD End-of-day quote.
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP 1.96% 4795 End-of-day quote.-31.55%
SUNNY OPTICAL TECHNOLOGY (GROUP) CO. LTD 2.35% 113.3 End-of-day quote.62.79%
