ASIA MARKETS: Asian Markets Give Up Early Gains On Weak China Industrial Data

03/13/2019 | 11:50pm EDT

By Marketwatch and Associated Press

Stocks in Hong Kong and mainland China pull back after report indicating slowing Chinese economy

Asian markets were mixed in early trading Thursday, as optimism after British lawmakers rejected a no-deal Brexit was tempered by poor economic data from China and a warning from President Donald Trump that the U.S. may walk away from trade talks with China.

Trump spoke about China on Wednesday in Washington, and said that while he was optimistic a deal will be reached, he may walk if terms are not to his liking. "We're making great deals, or we're not going to make them at all. We're going to go (with) tariffs," Trump said.

On Thursday, China's National Bureau of Statistics said industrial output slowed more than expected in January and February, suggesting China's economy is slowing down. Value-added industrial output in China rose 5.3% in the January-to-February period from the year before, compared to 5.7% a year ago and economists' projections of 5.5%. Thursday's reading was the slowest pace of growth in 17 years.

That sent stocks falling in mainland China. After early gains, the Shanghai Composite was last down 0.9% and the smaller-cap Shenzhen Composite was off more than 2%. Stocks in Hong Kong gave up early gains as well, and were last up only about 0.1%. Japan's Nikkei was up 0.6%, while South Korea's Kospi was about flat. Benchmark indexes in Taiwan and Singapore were slightly lower. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 was up about 0.1%.

Among individual stocks, SoftBank jumped in Tokyo trading after a report that it may lead a $1 billion investment in Uber Technologies' self-driving car unit. E-commers company Rakuten and Kobe Steel also rose. Oil producer CNOOC advanced in Hong Kong, while Apple suppliers AAC and Sunny Optical sank. LG Electronics rose in South Korea while Hyundai Motor fell. Mining and oil stocks, such as Rio Tinto and Beach Energy , rose in Australia.

On Wall Street, stocks secured their third straight gain on Wednesday after health care and technology companies rose. Boeing dipped briefly, but ultimately finished slightly higher, as the U.S. joined much of the world in grounding its 737 Max 8 aircraft after a fatal crash in Ethiopia on Sunday.

The broad S&P 500 index gained 0.7% to 2,810.92. The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 0.6% to 25,702.89 and the Nasdaq composite climbed 0.7% to 7,643.41.

Oil prices advanced after a weekly U.S Energy Information Administration report showed that crude stockpiles fell by 3.9 million barrels from the previous week. This marked the second decline in three weeks.

Benchmark U.S. crude rose 10 cents to $58.36 per barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. It gained $1.39 to settle at $58.26 per barrel on Wednesday. Brent crude , used to price international oils, rose 17 cents to $67.72 per barrel. It picked up 88 cents to close at $67.55 per barrel in London. 

   The dollar   strengthened to 111.59 yen from 111.17 yen late Wednesday.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AAC TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS INC -2.50% 46.75 End-of-day quote.2.86%
APPLE 0.44% 181.71 Delayed Quote.15.20%
BEACH ENERGY LTD -2.43% 2.01 End-of-day quote.53.16%
BOEING COMPANY (THE) 0.46% 377.14 Delayed Quote.16.94%
CHINA-SHANGHAI COMP -1.09% 3026.95 End-of-day quote.21.18%
CNOOC LTD -0.75% 13.26 End-of-day quote.9.05%
DJ INDUSTRIAL 0.58% 25702.89 Delayed Quote.10.18%
HYUNDAI MOTOR CO End-of-day quote.
KOBE STEEL, LTD. -0.24% 841 End-of-day quote.13.50%
KOSPI COMPOSITE INDEX -0.33% 2151.26 Real-time Quote.5.38%
LG ELECTRONICS INC. End-of-day quote.
NASDAQ 100 0.77% 7256.981524 Delayed Quote.13.77%
NASDAQ COMP. 0.69% 7643.40524 Delayed Quote.14.40%
NIKKEI 225 -0.99% 21290.24 Real-time Quote.7.44%
RAKUTEN INC 1.62% 943 End-of-day quote.32.26%
RIO TINTO 0.30% 4182.5 Delayed Quote.12.13%
S&P 500 0.70% 2810.92 Delayed Quote.12.13%
S&P/ASX 200 0.26% 6177 Real-time Quote.9.36%
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP -0.42% 10655 End-of-day quote.52.11%
SUNNY OPTICAL TECHNOLOGY (GROUP) CO. LTD 1.89% 94.55 End-of-day quote.35.85%
