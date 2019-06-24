ASIA MARKETS: Asian Markets Inch Down Ahead Of Trump-Xi Meeting At G-20

By Marketwatch and Associated Press

Largest losses are in Hong Kong, mainland China

Asian markets mostly edged down in slow trading early Monday, as investors awaited a meeting between Presidents Donald Trump and Xi Jinping later this week.

The leaders of the U.S. and China are expected to meet on the sidelines of the G-20 meeting in Osaka, Japan. Trade negotiators from the two nations recently have been in contact, discussing ways to resolve their disputes and "consolidate the important consensus" ahead of the summit, the Associated Press reported .

Japan's Nikkei slipped 0.2% and Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index retreated 1.2%. The Shanghai Composite fell 1.6%. South Korea's Kospi was about flat, while benchmark indexes in Taiwan , Singapore and Indonesia were mixed. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 was about flat.

Among individual stocks, Inpex and Sony fell in Tokyo trading, while Takeda Pharmaceutical gained. In Hong Kong, Wharf Real Estate rose while Tencent and Sands China dropped. LG Electronics declined in South Korea, and Taiwan Semiconductor fell in Taiwan. Beach Energy and Oil Search sank in Australia.