Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Markets

News : Markets
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 

ASIA MARKETS: Asian Markets Jump Following Wall Street's Big Gains

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/17/2018 | 04:27am CEST

By Dow Jones Newswire

Gains of around 1% seen around region; SoftBank up 3% as Saudi fears ease

Asian stock markets were sharply higher in early trading Wednesday, following even-bigger increases Tuesday on Wall Street. Gains of at or just above 1% have been logged in Japan, Australia, South Korea and New Zealand as global equities continue to cut into last week's slump.

Japan's Nikkei jumped 1.6%, with tech stocks leading the way. Sharp , Sony and Panasonic all gained around 2%. SoftBank shares (9984.TO) rose 3% after Chief Operating Officer Marcelo Claure said Tuesday it was "business as usual" following concerns about the company's ties to Saudi Arabia in the wake of the disappearance of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, which triggered a selloff Monday. SoftBank is "anxiously looking at what is happening" with the situation, he said, according to Reuters (https://www.reuters.com/article/us-softbank-group-saudi/softbank-anxiously-monitoring-saudi-arabia-situation-executive-idUSKCN1MQ2TH).

After fresh multiyear lows yesterday and smaller-cap stocks logging declines of more than 2%, Chinese equities joined others in the region with gains of nearly 1%. The Shanghai Composite was last up about 0.6%, about half its session high, and the Shenzhen Composite was up 0.7%. Markets in Hong Kong were closed for a holiday.

South Korea's Kospi rose more than 1% behind gains by Samsung, which announced it was buying Spanish AI-based network analytics company Zhilabs. Australia's ASX 200 was lifted by the energy and financial sectors, while New Zealand's NZX-50 rose almost 1%.

Following another 20-month closing low Tuesday, Singapore's stock benchmark jumped 1.3%, with all 30 components higher. Bank stocks have gained some 2% as the index looks to rise for just the third day this month. Malaysia's stock index rose modestly, as did Taiwan's .

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CHINA-SHANGHAI COMP -0.85% 2546.33 End-of-day quote.-23.17%
KOSPI COMPOSITE INDEX 0.05% 2143.9 Real-time Quote.-12.16%
NIKKEI 225 1.23% 22549.24 Real-time Quote.-0.29%
PANASONIC CORPORATION 0.53% 1235 End-of-day quote.-26.27%
S&P/ASX 200 1.09% 5934.1 Real-time Quote.-2.79%
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD --End-of-day quote.
SHARP CORPORATION -0.76% 1958 End-of-day quote.-49.67%
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP 3.62% 9586 End-of-day quote.3.97%
SONY CORP 2.22% 6356 End-of-day quote.21.07%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Markets"
04:27aASIA MARKETS: Asian Markets Jump Following Wall Street's Big Gains
DJ
10/16WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Surge, Erasing Some Recent Losses
DJ
10/16ADRs End Slightly Higher; AstraZeneca PLC, British American Tobacco and Novartis Trade Actively
DJ
10/16Communications Services Up As Internet Stocks Rebound -- Communications Services Roundup
DJ
10/16Tech Stocks Up Amid Strong Earnings -- Tech Roundup
DJ
10/16MARKET SNAPSHOT: Dow Ends Nearly 550 Points Higher As Upbeat Earnings Send Stocks Soaring
DJ
10/16WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Surge, Erasing Some Recent Losses
DJ
10/16Global stocks rebound with earnings in focus; oil little changed
RE
10/16Stocks rebound with earnings in focus; oil up on supply concern
RE
10/16Stocks rebound with earnings in focus; oil little changed
RE
Latest news "Markets"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1TOYOTA MOTOR CORP : UBER IPO PROPOSALS VALUE COMPANY AT $120 BILLION: WSJ
2AT&T : Netflix record subscriber growth dispels Wall Street worries
3INTEL CORPORATION : Softbank 'anxiously' monitoring Saudi Arabia situation - executive
4BHP BILLITON LIMITED : BHP BILLITON : first quarter iron-ore output jumps 8 percent, cuts copper guidance
5NATIONAL ACCESS CANNABIS CORP : NATIONAL ACCESS CANNABIS : kicks off "legalization day" with unveiling of firs..

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.