Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Markets

News : Markets
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 

ASIA MARKETS: Asian Markets Jump Following Wall Street's Big Gains

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/17/2018 | 12:48pm CEST

By Dow Jones Newswire

Gains of around 1% seen around region; SoftBank up 3% as Saudi fears ease

Asian stock markets were sharply higher Wednesday, with all major indexes logging gains of at least 1%, as global equities continue to cut into last week's slump.

Japan's Nikkei rose nearly 1.3%, with tech stocks leading the way. Sharp gained 3.3%, while Sony rose 2.2% and Panasonic was up 1.3%. SoftBank shares (9984.TO) rose 3% after Chief Operating Officer Marcelo Claure said Tuesday it was "business as usual" following concerns about the company's ties to Saudi Arabia in the wake of the disappearance, and believed murder of U.S.-based Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, which triggered a selloff Monday. SoftBank is "anxiously looking at what is happening" with the situation, he said, according to Reuters (https://www.reuters.com/article/us-softbank-group-saudi/softbank-anxiously-monitoring-saudi-arabia-situation-executive-idUSKCN1MQ2TH).

After fresh multiyear lows yesterday and smaller-cap stocks logging declines of more than 2%, Chinese equities joined others in the region with gains of nearly 1%. The Shanghai Composite was last up about 0.6%, about half its session high, and the Shenzhen Composite was up 0.7%. Markets in Hong Kong were closed for a holiday.

South Korea's Kospi rose more than 1% behind gains by Samsung, which announced it was buying Spanish AI-based network analytics company Zhilabs. Australia's ASX 200 was lifted by the energy and financial sectors, while New Zealand's NZX-50 rose 1.2%.

Following another 20-month closing low Tuesday, Singapore's stock benchmark jumped 1.2%, with all 30 components higher. Bank stocks have gained some 2% as the index looks to rise for just the third day this month. Malaysia's stock index rose modestly, as did Taiwan's .

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CHINA-SHANGHAI COMP -0.85% 2546.33 End-of-day quote.-23.17%
KOSPI COMPOSITE INDEX 1.05% 2166.31 Real-time Quote.-12.16%
NIKKEI 225 1.29% 22841.12 Real-time Quote.-0.29%
PANASONIC CORPORATION 0.53% 1235 End-of-day quote.-26.27%
S&P/ASX 200 1.18% 5939.1 Real-time Quote.-2.79%
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD --End-of-day quote.
SHARP CORPORATION -0.76% 1958 End-of-day quote.-49.67%
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP 3.62% 9586 End-of-day quote.3.97%
SONY CORP 2.22% 6356 End-of-day quote.21.07%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Markets"
12:52pStocks to Watch: Netflix, IBM, United Continental, Lam Research
DJ
12:48pASIA MARKETS: Asian Markets Jump Following Wall Street's Big Gains
DJ
12:37pMARKET SNAPSHOT: Dow Futures Fall More Than 100 Points After Biggest 1-day Gain Since March, With Fed Minutes Ahead
DJ
12:36pGlobal Stock Rally Peters Out
DJ
12:22pWEAKER CHINA DEMAND, REGULATION SPELL TOUGH QUARTER FOR EUROPE'S AUTO STOCKS : Goldman Sachs
RE
12:16pOil steadies after surprise draw in U.S. crude stocks
RE
12:15pStocks to Watch: Netflix, IBM, United Continental, Lam Research
DJ
12:09pSoutheast Asia Stocks - Rise with Wall Street tide; Philippines extends gains
RE
12:00pOil steadies after surprise draw in U.S. crude stocks
RE
11:59aOil steadies after surprise draw in U.S. crude stocks
RE
Latest news "Markets"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1ASML HOLDING : ASML : Reports EUR 2.8 Billion Sales in Q3, Expects EUR 3 Billion Sales in Q4 - ASML Sees Furth..
2AT&T : Netflix record subscriber growth dispels Wall Street worries
3TOYOTA MOTOR CORP : UBER IPO PROPOSALS VALUE COMPANY AT $120 BILLION: WSJ
4FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE : FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE : Cuts 2018 Guidance as 3Q Net Income Falls
5ROCHE HOLDING LTD. : Roche Sales Grow, Buoyed by New Drugs

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.