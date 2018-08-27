ASIA MARKETS: Asian Markets Jump Out To Strong Gains To Start The Week

By Dow Jones Newswire

Steel companies boost Nikkei; Hong Kong stocks roar higher

Asian stock markets posted nearly across-the-board gains in early trading Monday, with South Korea the lone holdout.

The iron-and-steel sector led gains in Japan, helping push the Nikkei up almost 1%. Kobe Steel , Sumitomo Metal and Aichi Steel were all up more than 1%. That came as the dollar hovered around Yen111.30, providing additional support to the stock market. Toyota is up more than 1.6% early. The Nikkei has already risen four straight days.

Hong Kong stocks jumped, with the Hang Seng up 1.8% after two days of declines. Energy and tech shares shined, with Sinopec (600028.SH) extending recent strength with a 3.8% gain following its earnings report. Tech heavyweight Tencent rose 1.4%, turning positive for August.

Chinese stocks started strong, nearly matching the gains seen in Hong Kong. Perhaps helped by the end-of-week jump in the yuan, the Shanghai Composite was up 0.8% and the Shenzhen Composite rose 1.6%. Improving expectations about the currency should help equities rebound near-term, Essence Securities said.

Korea's Kospi was struggling to make gains following its best week since early March. Construction stocks were down sharply, with cement firm Busan skidding 11%.

Indexes in Australia and New Zealand were barely up, but benchmarks in Taiwan , Singapore and Malaysia all gained 0.5% or more in early trading.