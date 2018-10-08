Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Markets

News : Markets
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 

ASIA MARKETS: Asian Markets Lag As Chinese Stocks Fall After Weeklong Layoff

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/08/2018 | 04:17am CEST

By Dow Jones Newswire

Indexes in Shanghai, Shenzhen down about 2%; Hong Kong flat

Asian stocks dropped in early trading Monday, as traders in China returned to work after a weeklong holiday while Japan's markets closed for a three-day weekend.

Chinese stocks returned from the Golden Week holiday with opening declines of 2% after last week's wide selling in Asia and a U.S.-listed benchmark of mainland companies falling nearly 5%. The major indexes in both Shanghai and Shenzhen fell similarly, with investor sentiment perhaps bolstered a bit by the latest percentage-point cut in banks' reserve-requirement ratios announced Sunday. The People's Bank of China was widely expected to cut the metric again before year-end amid ongoing stimulus efforts. But Monday is liable to be an up-and-down day as investors try and price in not just what's happened so far this month but also what continues to lie ahead on the trade front.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index was about flat, though financial stocks rose. Insurers AIA and China Life rose about 1%, as did Bank of Communications and Bank of China .

Stocks were also around flat in South Korea and New Zealand . Indexes in Taiwan and Singapore declined.

Australia's ASX 200 was down about 1% amid weakness in oil prices. The banking sector also slipped, led by losses from Australia and New Zealand Banking Group and Commonwealth Bank of Australia .

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AIA GROUP LTD -0.31% 63.75 End-of-day quote.-4.71%
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP 0.40% 27.72 End-of-day quote.-3.55%
BANK OF CHINA LTD 1.09% 3.72 End-of-day quote.-6.30%
BANK OF COMMUNICATIONS CO LTD 0.52% 5.84 End-of-day quote.-5.96%
CHINA LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY 0.84% 22.68 End-of-day quote.-25.52%
COMMONWEALTH BANK OF AUSTRALIA 0.11% 70 End-of-day quote.-12.87%
HANG SENG -0.09% 26583.93 Real-time Quote.-11.19%
NIKKEI 225 -0.80% 23783.72 Real-time Quote.4.48%
S&P/ASX 200 -1.22% 6110 Real-time Quote.1.99%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Markets"
04:23aWhy High Consumer Confidence May Be Bad News for Stocks -- Journal Report
DJ
04:20aWhich Stocks Do Best When Interest Rates Rise -- Journal Report
DJ
04:17aASIA MARKETS: Asian Markets Lag As Chinese Stocks Fall After Weeklong Layoff
DJ
04:02aChina stocks fall sharply at open despite PBOC's cut to banks' reserve ratio
RE
12:16aEmerging market stocks' descent to 17 month lows entices U.S. investors
RE
10/07MARKET SNAPSHOT: Sure, Yields Are Rising--but It's The Bond Market's Velocity That Threatens To Throttle Stocks
DJ
10/07Surging Yields Raise Threat of Tipping Point for Stocks
DJ
10/06Are transportation stocks the market's canary in a coal mine?
RE
10/06Stocks fall globally after U.S. jobs data, Treasury yields rise again
RE
10/05Tech Stocks Tumble as Market Momentum Stalls
DJ
Latest news "Markets"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1LLOYDS BANKING GROUP : LLOYDS BANKING : Schroders Plc and Lloyds Banking Group in talks over wealth management..
2JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY : Why are investment banks nervous about Australia's cartel case?
3INVUO TECHNOLOGIES AB : INVUO TECHNOLOGIES : says to file for bankruptcy
4KKR & CO INC : KKR : Australia's MYOB Group announces A$1.75 billion buyout offer from KKR
5Oil drops 1 percent as U.S. considers granting some waivers on Iran crude sanctions

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.