ASIA MARKETS: Asian Markets Largely Down As Investors Take Wait-and-see Approach

By Marketwatch and Associated Press

Traders await Fed meeting amid conflicting signals on U.S.-China trade talks

Asian markets were mostly down in lackluster trading early Wednesday, as investors processed mixed signals on U.S.-China trade talks and awaited the Fed's meeting later in the day.

On Tuesday, Bloomberg News reported (https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2019-03-19/some-u-s-officials-said-to-see-china-walking-back-trade-pledges?srnd=premium)that some U.S. officials were worried that China was reneging on trade concessions and that Chinese negotiators have recently pushed back because the U.S. has not sufficiently assured them that tariffs will be lifted if a trade deal is made. But later in the day, the Wall Street Journal reported that talks were in their final stages, and top U.S. officials would fly to Beijing next week for more talks, with the goal of closing a deal by the end of April.

Japan's Nikkei was about flat, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng slipped 0.4%. The Shanghai Composite was down 0.6%, and South Korea's Kospi declined 1%. Singapore's benchmark index retreated, while Taiwan's inched up. Stocks in Australia were down slightly.

Among individual stocks, Sony and Nintendo tumbled in Tokyo trading after Google unveiled its new streaming videogame service , Stadia. In Hong Kong, PetroChina rose while property companies such as China Overseas Land & Investment (0688.HK) and China Resources Land fell. Samsung slipped in South Korea while LG Electronics advanced. Fortescue Metals sank in Australia, along with fellow mining stocks Rio Tinto and BHP .