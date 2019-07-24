ASIA MARKETS: Asian Markets Little Changed As Investors Await Central Bank Decisions

By Marketwatch and Associated Press

Stocks in Japan, Hong Kong rise slightly

Asian markets were little changed in early trading Thursday, despite new record highs on Wall Street.

Investors were largely awaiting word from central banks. The European Central Bank will meet Thursday and is expected to lay groundwork for cutting rates in the fall. The head of the Reserve Bank of Australia will also speak Thursday and may give clues about future policy direction, and the Bank of Japan will meet next week, with experts saying its direction may depend on what the ECB does. The Fed also meets next week, when it is expected to cut interest rates.

Japan's Nikkei rose 0.3%, and Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index edged up 0.2%. The Shanghai Composite inched ahead 0.3% and the smaller-cap Shenzhen Composite advanced 0.3%. South Korea's Kospi slipped 0.7% after North Korea launched two short range missiles into the sea., while benchmark indexes in Taiwan , Singapore , Malaysia and Indonesia were a mixed bag. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 gained 0.3%.

Among individual stocks, SoftBank gained in Tokyo trading amid a report that it is poised to invest $40 billion in a new tech fund that will be backed by Apple and Goldman Sachs . Nintendo also gained, while Sony fell. In Hong Kong, Apple component-makers Sunny Optical and AAC rose, as did Tencent . Samsung advanced in South Korea after announcing its much maligned Galaxy Fold smartphone had been improved and will launch in the fall , and chip maker SK Hynix rose despite reporting that second-quarter net profit plunged nearly 90% . BHP and Rio Tinto sank in Australia, while Westpac gained.

Wednesday on Wall Street, the S&P 500 and Nasdaq stock indexes closed at record on Wednesday despite mixed earnings and economic data and antitrust probes into leading U.S. technology stocks. The Dow Jones Industrial Average ended lower after disappointing earnings from Boeing and Caterpillar .

Benchmark crude oil added 18 cents to $56.06 per barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. It fell 89 cents to settle at $55.88 a barrel on Wednesday. Brent crude oil , the international standard, picked up 12 cents to $63.30 per barrel. Overnight, it fell 65 cents to close at $63.18 a barrel.

The dollar was flat at 108.16 Japanese yen.