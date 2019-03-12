Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Markets

News : Markets
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 

ASIA MARKETS: Asian Markets Lower Amid Weight Of Global Uncertainties

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/12/2019 | 11:01pm EDT

By Associated Press and Marketwatch

Brexit fears loom large; Nikkei, Hang Seng pull back after Monday's gains

Asian shares were lower Wednesday amid continuing global uncertainties that weighed on stocks as some traders took profits from a rally earlier in the week.

Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 dropped 1.4% in morning trading and Australia's S&P/ASX 200 lost 0.6%. South Korea's Kospi slipped 0.9%. Hong Kong's Hang Seng fell 0.5%, while the Shanghai Composite dipped 0.7%. Taiwan's benchmark was about flat, while indexes in Singapore and Indonesia fell.

Among individual stocks, SoftBank and Toyota fell in Tokyo trading. AAC and Geely Automotive (0175.HK) slid in Hong Kong, while Samsung dropped in Korea. Energy stocks such as Beach Energy and Woodside Petroleum slipped in Australia.

On Wall Street, Boeing weighed down the Dow Jones Industrial Average for a second day as shares in the aircraft maker fell amid safety concerns following a second deadly crash involving its most popular plane. The company led a slide in industrial sector stocks.

The benchmark S&P 500 index gained 8.22 points, or 0.3%, to 2,791.52. The Dow fell 96.22 points, or 0.4%, to 25,554.66. The Nasdaq composite , which is heavily weighted with technology stocks, climbed 32.97 points, or 0.4 percent, to 7,591.03.

Investors have also been closely watching developments in Britain, although they appeared to shrug off the latest developments. Parliament voted to reject a deal for the U.K. to exit from the European Union. The move plunges the Brexit process into chaos just 17 days before Britain is due to leave the bloc.

Investors are also still waiting for more details on any potential trade deal between the U.S. and China. Costly tariffs have hurt both nations and investors hope a deal can be struck to at least take some pressure off the global economy, which has shown signs of cooling off. 

   The dollar   inched down to 111.21 yen from Tuesday's 111.26 yen .

The price of benchmark U.S. crude oil rose 20 cents to $57.07 a barrel. It rose 8 cents to $56.87 a barrel Tuesday. Brent crude rose 11 cents to $66.78 a barrel.

___

Yuri Kageyama is on Twitter at https://twitter.com/yurikageyama

On Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/yurikageyama/?hl=en

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AAC TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS INC 1.48% 47.95 End-of-day quote.5.50%
BEACH ENERGY LTD 3.00% 2.06 End-of-day quote.48.70%
BOEING COMPANY (THE) -6.15% 375.41 Delayed Quote.16.41%
CHINA-SHANGHAI COMP 1.10% 3060.31 End-of-day quote.22.52%
DJ INDUSTRIAL -0.38% 25554.66 Delayed Quote.9.55%
GEELY AUTOMOBILE HOLDINGS LTD 1.15% 14.08 End-of-day quote.3.23%
HANG SENG 1.50% 28929.43 Real-time Quote.11.93%
KOSPI COMPOSITE INDEX 0.97% 2158.4 Real-time Quote.5.73%
NASDAQ 100 0.52% 7201.281332 Delayed Quote.13.18%
NASDAQ COMP. 0.44% 7591.031111 Delayed Quote.13.91%
NIKKEI 225 1.79% 21503.69 Real-time Quote.5.55%
S&P 500 0.30% 2791.52 Delayed Quote.11.03%
S&P/ASX 200 -0.38% 6151.5 Real-time Quote.9.45%
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD End-of-day quote.
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP 1.57% 10700 End-of-day quote.52.75%
TOYOTA MOTOR CORP 0.61% 6618 End-of-day quote.7.09%
WOODSIDE PETROLEUM LIMITED 0.75% 34.96 End-of-day quote.10.79%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Markets"
03/12ASIA MARKETS: Asian Markets Lower Amid Weight Of Global Uncertainties
DJ
03/12WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : S&P 500 Rises as Investors Weigh Inflation Data
DJ
03/12World stocks rise on tame U.S. inflation, dollar eases
RE
03/12Stocks rise on tame U.S. inflation, dollar eases
RE
03/12MARKET SNAPSHOT: Stocks Close Mostly Higher As Health Care, Utilities Rise; Boeing Weighs On The Dow
DJ
03/12WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : S&P, Nasdaq rise on tame inflation data; Dow felled by Boeing
RE
03/12Copper Rallies Alongside Asian Stocks
DJ
03/12Copper Rallies Alongside Asian Stocks
DJ
03/12LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : FTSE 100 rises as pound hit by Brexit deal legal opinion
RE
03/12EUROPE : European shares end a choppy Brexit-led session with a whimper
RE
Latest news "Markets"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP : U.S. will not suspend Boeing 737 MAX planes after Ethiopia crash
2BOEING COMPANY (THE) : U.S. Senate to hold crash hearing as lawmakers urge grounding Boeing 737 MAX 8
3AIR CANADA : Canada sees no reason to ground Boeing 737 MAX 8, ready to act if need be
4REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS : REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS : Teen Scientists Win $1.8 Million at Regeneron Science ..
5WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE) : WALT DISNEY : Mexico backs Disney-Fox deal, orders sale of Fox Sports channels
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.