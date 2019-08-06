ASIA MARKETS: Asian Markets Mixed After China Moves To Stabilize Yuan

By Marketwatch and Associated Press

Nikkei, Hang Seng down less than 1% each

Asian markets were mixed in early trading Wednesday, after China's central bank moved to ease fears of a full-blown currency war.

The People's Bank of China early Wednesday set the daily reference point for the yuan at 6.9996 per dollar, a bit weaker than expected. The currency typically trades up to 2% higher or lower than that point. Trade tensions escalated Monday when the yuan passed 7 per U.S. dollar, crossing a "line in the sand" that sparked a global stock selloff and spurred the U.S. Treasury Department to label China a currency manipulator .

Stocks on Wall Street recovered Tuesday after suffering their worst day of the year on Monday. Market movements in Asia on Wednesday were significantly more muted than the previous two trading days.

Japan's Nikkei fell 0.8%, and Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index retreated 0.7%. The Shanghai Composite was down 0.2 while the smaller-cap Shenzhen Composite gave up modest early gains and retreated 0.2%. South Korea's Kospi slipped 0.7%, while benchmark indexes in Taiwan , Singapore and Indonesia were mixed. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 gained 0.3%, and New Zealand's NZX 50 rose 0.9% after New Zealand's central bank cut its benchmark interest rate by a half-percentage point to an all-time low of 1% as it forecast tougher economic conditions ahead.

Among individual stocks, Yahoo Japan rose in Tokyo trading, while Honda Motor and Japan Steel fell. In Hong Kong, China Overseas Land & Investment (0688.HK) gained while China Life Insurance and Sands China retreated. LG Electronics fell while SK Hynix gained. Commonwealth Bank and Beach Energy declined in Australia.

The S&P 500 index rose 37.03 points, or 1.3%, to 2,881.77. The index dropped 3% on Monday, its worst loss since December. The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 311.78 points, or 1.2%, to 26,029.52. The Nasdaq composite gained 107.23 points, or 1.4%, to 7,833.27.

Global investors have grown nervous lately about the possible impact that a trade war between the U.S. and China could have on the economy and corporate profits.

But China's decision to allow its currency to stabilize Tuesday suggests Beijing might hold off from aggressively allowing the yuan to weaken as a way to respond to U.S. tariffs on Chinese goods.

"Markets have gone full circle again hoping for the best while preparing for the worst where even the tiniest gestures could see investors could respond more positively than warranted given how emotionally invested market participants are," said Stephen Innes, managing partner at VM Markets in Singapore.

Benchmark crude oil lost 12 cents to $53.51 a barrel. It fell $1.06 to $53.63 a barrel on Tuesday. Brent crude oil , the international standard, fell 5 cents to close at $58.89 a barrel.

The dollar rose to 106.10 Japanese yen from 106.40 yen on Tuesday.