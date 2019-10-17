Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Markets

News : Markets
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 

ASIA MARKETS: Asian Markets Mixed After Decades-worst GDP Growth By China

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/17/2019 | 11:32pm EDT

By Marketwatch and Associated Press

Nikkei gains, stocks in Hong Kong and mainland China dip

Asian markets were mixed in early trading Friday, as new data showed worse-than-expected economic growth in China.

China's economy expanded at a 6% rate year-over-year, official data showed, less than the median 6.1% forecast by economists polled by the Wall Street Journal, and the worst pace of growth since the first quarter of 1992. It was the second straight month of weaker year-on-year data. China expects annual GDP growth of 6% to 6.5% this year, down from last year's 6.6% growth.

Still, investors appeared relieved the numbers weren't worse, considering the ongoing tariff war with the U.S. and signs of a global slowdown.

"While the GDP is testing the lower bound of the official annual 6-6.5% target, today's data suggests there is a very limited risk of breaching the lower bounds of that target this year," Stephen Innes, Asia-Pacific market strategist for AxiTrader, wrote in a note. "While risk asset is not flashing all green, markets can breathe a sigh of relief."

Japan's Nikkei rose 0.6% as a core inflation reading fell to 0.3% in September, the lowest level since April 2017, but in line with analysts' expectations. Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index fell 0.1% giving up early gains, while the Shanghai Composite fell 0.2% and the smaller-cap Shenzhen Composite was last about flat. South Korea's Kospi was flat as well, while benchmark indexes in Taiwan , Singapore , Indonesia and Malaysia were little changed. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 slipped 0.6%.

Among individual stocks, robotics maker Fanuc gained in Tokyo trading, along with Rakuten and Fast Retailing . In Hong Kong, Sunny Optical and AIA gained, while property developers such as Wharf Real Estate retreated after big gains Thursday. Kia Motors (000270.SE) gained in South Korea, while Westpac and Commonwealth Bank slipped in Australia.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AIA GROUP LIMITED 0.93% 75.75 End-of-day quote.16.54%
CHINA-SHANGHAI COMP -0.05% 2977.33 End-of-day quote.19.19%
COMMONWEALTH BANK OF AUSTRALIA -0.40% 80.11 End-of-day quote.9.56%
FANUC CORPORATION -0.36% 20620 End-of-day quote.28.27%
FAST RETAILING CO., LTD. 0.38% 68260 End-of-day quote.26.17%
HANG SENG 0.78% 26834.85 Real-time Quote.3.83%
KOSPI COMPOSITE INDEX -0.31% 2073.28 Real-time Quote.1.56%
NIKKEI 225 -0.09% 22451.86 Real-time Quote.10.95%
RAKUTEN, INC. 1.88% 1030 End-of-day quote.44.46%
REGENT MANNER INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LTD 0.00% 1.79 End-of-day quote.0.00%
S&P/ASX 200 -0.60% 6644.8 Real-time Quote.17.81%
SUNNY OPTICAL TECHNOLOGY (GROUP) COMPANY LIMITED 2.00% 117.3 End-of-day quote.68.53%
WESTPAC BANKING CORPORATION -0.55% 29.08 End-of-day quote.15.58%
WHARF REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT COMPANY LTD End-of-day quote.
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Markets"
10/17ASIA MARKETS: Asian Markets Mixed After Decades-worst GDP Growth By China
DJ
10/17WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks Climb on Strong Earnings, Brexit Deal
DJ
10/17Stocks, sterling rise on long-awaited Brexit deal
RE
10/17Schwab, in Bid for Younger Clients, to Allow Investors to Buy and Sell Fractions of Stocks -- Update
DJ
10/17Stocks, sterling rise on long-awaited Brexit deal
RE
10/17Stocks, sterling rise on long-awaited Brexit deal
RE
10/17WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. stocks gain on upbeat earnings, geopolitical news
RE
10/17MARKET SNAPSHOT: S&P 500 Ends Within 1% Of All-time High Amid Brexit Draft Deal, Quarterly Results
DJ
10/17WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks Climb on Strong Earnings, Brexit Deal
DJ
10/17TSX falls 0.01 percent to 16,426.30
RE
Latest news "Markets"

MOST READ NEWS

1UK heading for 'fairly hard' Brexit if Johnson deal passes
2UAW will keep GM strike going while members vote on new contract
3CSL LIMITED : CSL : Media Statement
4GILDAN ACTIVEWEAR INC. : GILDAN ACTIVEWEAR : cuts 2019 guidance on weaker third-quarter results
5NATIONAL COMMERCIAL BANK SJSC : NATIONAL COMMERCIAL BANK SJSC : Saudi Arabia plans bumper Aramco IPO, relying ..
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group