ASIA MARKETS: Asian Markets Mixed Ahead Of New Round Of U.S.-China Trade Talks

02/10/2019 | 11:05pm EST

By Associated Press and Marketwatch

Stocks in China rise after weeklong holiday break

Asian stocks were mixed on Monday as traders watched for developments on a fresh round of trade talks with the United States this week in Beijing. Markets in China and Taiwan, reopening after a weeklong Lunar New Year break, edged higher on hopes that American and Chinese officials will make progress on a wide-ranging dispute that has weighed on the global economy.

The Shanghai Composite index picked up 0.8% while the smaller-cap Shenzhen Composite jumped 2%. The Kospi in South Korea declined 0.1% while Hong Kong's Hang Seng rose 0.2%. Australia's S&P ASX 200 was down 0.4%. Stocks rose in Taiwan but fell in Singapore and Indonesia . Japanese markets were closed for a holiday.

Among individual stocks, tech names such as AAC , Sunny Optical and Tencent rose in Hong Kong, while real estate companies fell. Hyundai Motor rose in Korea, while Taiwan Semiconductor and Foxconn rose in Taiwan. Bank stocks fell in Australia, led by National Australia Bank and ANZ Banking (ANZ.AU) .

Gains by technology and consumer goods companies led most U.S. indexes higher on Friday. They more than balanced out losses by financial stocks and retailers after a mixed bag of quarterly earnings. The broad S&P 500 index climbed 0.1% to 2,707.88 and the Nasdaq composite rose 0.1% to 7,298.20. The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 0.3% to 25,106.33.

Officials from the U.S. and China will gather in Beijing for trade talks on Thursday and Friday. U.S. Treasury Secretary Stephen Mnuchin and trade representative Robert Lighthizer will lead the American delegation at the talks, which are aimed at bringing both sides closer to resolving deep-seated issues such as unhappiness over Beijing's technology policy. Lower-level negotiations are set to begin Monday, but a resolution isn't expected before a truce on tariffs expires in early March. Any agreement before then, or a simple extension of the truce, will be viewed as a positive for markets. If not, the U.S. is expected to raise import taxes from 10% to 25% on $200 billion in Chinese goods.

Axios on Sunday reported White House advisors are considering President Donald Trump's Florida club, Mar-a-Lago, as a site for a potential summit with China's Xi Jinping where a deal could be reached as soon as mid-March to end the trade war.

"For markets, after the worst December and best January in years, it appears that we are back at inflection point across various asset classes, waiting for direction yet again," Jingyi Pan of IG said in a market commentary.

U.S. crude lost 56 cents to $52.16 per barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Brent crude , used to price international oils, shed 46 cents to $61.64 per barrel. 

   The dollar   rose to 109.89 yen from 109.73 yen late Friday.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AAC TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS INC 2.98% 48.4 End-of-day quote.6.49%
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP 0.11% 26.89 End-of-day quote.9.93%
CHINA-SHANGHAI COMP 1.30% 2618.23 End-of-day quote.4.82%
DJ INDUSTRIAL -0.25% 25106.33 Delayed Quote.7.63%
FOXCONN TECHNOLOGY CO LTD End-of-day quote.
HANG SENG -0.20% 27933.26 Real-time Quote.8.08%
HYUNDAI MOTOR CO End-of-day quote.
KOSPI COMPOSITE INDEX -1.36% 2177.3 Real-time Quote.6.65%
NASDAQ 100 0.12% 6913.1299 Delayed Quote.9.21%
NASDAQ COMP. 0.14% 7298.1981 Delayed Quote.9.99%
NATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK LTD. -0.72% 24.75 End-of-day quote.2.83%
NIKKEI 225 -2.01% 20333.17 Real-time Quote.1.59%
S&P 500 0.07% 2707.88 Delayed Quote.8.02%
S&P/ASX 200 -0.20% 6059.2 Real-time Quote.7.53%
SUNNY OPTICAL TECHNOLOGY (GROUP) CO. LTD 3.72% 80.9 End-of-day quote.16.24%
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MFG. CO. LTD. End-of-day quote.
TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD -0.58% 345.6 End-of-day quote.9.78%
