ASIA MARKETS: Asian Markets Mixed Amid Global Geopolitical Uncertainty

By Associated Press and Marketwatch

Nikkei slips, while Hang Seng rises slightly

Asian stocks were mixed in early trading Thursday as investors remained cautious amid a spate of worldwide geopolitical concerns, including President Donald Trump's summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, U.S.-China trade talks, testimony by former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen, Brexit and conflict between India and Pakistan.

Japan's Nikkei slipped 0.3%, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng rose slightly. In mainland China, the Shanghai Composite fell about 0.3% on disappointing factory-activity data, while the smaller-cap Shenzhen Composite rose about 0.2%. South Korea's Kospi fell 0.5%, weighed by falling tech stocks, and benchmarks in Taiwan and Indonesia dropped as well.

Among individual stocks, robotics maker Fanuc fell in Tokyo trading, while oil producer Inpex gained. AIA Group and HSBC rose in Hong Kong, while Apple supplier AAC continued its losing streak. Samsung and SK Hynix slumped in Korea, following a decline in U.S. semiconductor stocks. Mining giant Rio Tinto and Beach Energy gained in Australia.